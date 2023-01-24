Read full article on original website
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
NECN
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
DA: Infant hospitalized after being found unconscious in Duxbury home has died
DUXBURY, Mass. — An infant who investigators say was injured by his mother and found unconscious in his Duxbury home has died, authorities announced Friday. The 8-month-old baby, Callan Clancy, was found with his two siblings, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, suffering from obvious signs of trauma on Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
whdh.com
NH couple arrested for housing 5 children in disturbing conditions, including floors covered with feces
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester couple is facing multiple counts of child endangerment after officers discovered five children living in what police considered “deplorable” conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly three weeks after police first discovered and removed...
WCVB
'Look for the helpers. We will always be there when you call': Duxbury fire says after town tragedy
DUXBURY, Mass. — In the wake of an unimaginable tragedy that struck the small Massachusetts town of Duxbury, first responders are leaning on each 0ther as they struggle with their own emotions and promising to always be there for the community when needed. Police allege 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy killed...
WCVB
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
NHPR
'Everywhere they were, you got them out': Those displaced from Manchester encampment wonder where to go next
For nearly four months, about 50 people called an encampment on the sidewalk of Manchester’s Pine Street home, right outside the city’s largest shelter, Families in Transition. Several encampment residents said they chose that spot because it is well-lit, has constant police surveillance, and it was easier to connect with medical resources.
nbcboston.com
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Patrick Clancy GoFundMe Raises $300k After Father's 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
As of late Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised over $385,000, more than half of its $700,000 goal. Some 5,200 donors contributed.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
fallriverreporter.com
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
‘Unimaginable’: 2 children found dead inside Duxbury home, woman and infant hospitalized, DA says
DUXBURY, Mass. — Two children are dead, and an infant and woman were rushed to the hospital, after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Police responded to 47 Summer Street around 6:15 p.m. after a man who arrived...
WCVB
Breached dam between two ponds leads to flooding of homes, streets
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Floodwaters inundated homes neighboring a pond in southeastern Massachusetts on Friday morning after a section of an earthen dam gave way. The breach between Plymouth Street Pond and Robbins Pond is believed to have occurred around 6 a.m. on private property in East Bridgewater, fire officials said. By 9 a.m., firefighters and police officers were called to the area in response to flooding.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
For $475,000, a condo in faux lighthouse with a (headless) captain
The one-bedroom, one-bath unit is ready for a serious renovator to turn it into a fun residential property. You aren’t obligated to warn passing ships if you make this reproduction lighthouse in South Yarmouth your new home. Locals will recognize the structure at 1376 Bridge St. as the Jolly...
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
WCVB
In wake of Duxbury family's tragedy, experts highlight postpartum support services
BOSTON — In the wake of a high-profile tragedy in which a Massachusetts mother is accused of killing her children, mental health professionals who work with families want to make sure parents are aware that helpful resources are available. A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy died in the...
WCVB
This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
