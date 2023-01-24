ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Infant hospitalized after being found unconscious in Duxbury home has died

DUXBURY, Mass. — An infant who investigators say was injured by his mother and found unconscious in his Duxbury home has died, authorities announced Friday. The 8-month-old baby, Callan Clancy, was found with his two siblings, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, suffering from obvious signs of trauma on Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts

Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Breached dam between two ponds leads to flooding of homes, streets

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Floodwaters inundated homes neighboring a pond in southeastern Massachusetts on Friday morning after a section of an earthen dam gave way. The breach between Plymouth Street Pond and Robbins Pond is believed to have occurred around 6 a.m. on private property in East Bridgewater, fire officials said. By 9 a.m., firefighters and police officers were called to the area in response to flooding.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
WCVB

This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WALTHAM, MA

