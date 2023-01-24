Over the past couple of years Mayor Ted Wheeler and various city commissioners have encouraged the public to come downtown and encouraged businesses to remove plywood from their storefront windows. That’s all great, but what seems to be missing is action from government itself. Years after the riots, some government buildings are still boarded up or have fences surrounding the premises. Perhaps if government took a leadership role and did what it asks of others, private enterprise would follow.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO