BAA: Pregnant runners qualified for Boston Marathon, other races can now defer participation

7Weather – It was so nice to see the sun today! The sun helped push temperatures to the upper 30s/low 40s today. The city of Boston hit 42°. Today’s ends what is climatologically our coldest time of the year (January 15th-27th) when our average high temperature is 36°. Tomorrow that average high goes up to 37°, and continues to go up.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO