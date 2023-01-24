BAA: Pregnant runners qualified for Boston Marathon, other races can now defer participation

Read full article on original website
7’s Amaka Ubaka to receive honorary degree, deliver commencement address at Regis College
WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS Today in New England Anchor Amaka Ubaka has been selected by Regis College to be the recipient of an honorary degree and nominated by students to deliver the Class of 2023 Commencement address in May. Named one of Boston magazine’s most influential people in 2022,...
Woburn Teachers Association OKs strike beginning Monday if deal not reached
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Woburn Teachers Association has authorized a strike beginning Monday if a deal on a new contract is not reached. The educators say they want better pay and smaller class sizes, among other requests. The mayor says the city has been negotiating with the association for...
Encore Boston Harbor set to open its sportsbook next week as sports betting rolls out in Mass.
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor is set to open its sportsbook next week, just in time for the first phase of sports betting in Massachusetts. The casino says it’s ready to welcome betters with several different options. Its new sportsbook space features 10 windows where people can place bets on pro and college sports.
MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains, meaning it will take longer to decrease wait times on both lines. Officials say delays involving the Chinese rail company CRRC, which supplies the new trains, are putting them behind schedule. Right now,...
Crowd gathers in Boston for peaceful protest after Tyre Nichols video released
A crowd of peaceful protesters marched through the streets of Boston on Friday, hours after Memphis authorities released graphic video footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers. In the video, the officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons...
Green Line trains evacuated at MBTA’s Copley Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated off of Green Line trains and out of the MBTA’s Copley Station on Thursday night after a signal issue caused a back-up, the MBTA said. Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out...
Mild weekend, 50s Sunday
7Weather – It was so nice to see the sun today! The sun helped push temperatures to the upper 30s/low 40s today. The city of Boston hit 42°. Today’s ends what is climatologically our coldest time of the year (January 15th-27th) when our average high temperature is 36°. Tomorrow that average high goes up to 37°, and continues to go up.
Officials: 8-month-old infant found injured at Duxbury home dies in hospital
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The 8-month-old child found seriously injured at a home in Duxbury has died, according to officials. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office confirmed Friday that the infant was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital in Boston, where he had been receiving care. The child had...
MassDOT: New bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the old bridges with some modern updates
Transportation officials say the new bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges were built in the 1930s and are in need of replacement. Officials say that out of three different designs considered, the current arch design proved...
Ceiling demolition of Boston’s Sumner Tunnel to begin this weekend, creating noise for residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project will continue this weekend with ceiling demolition efforts, according to transportation officials. MassDOT says those who live nearby will likely hear the work more than usual, as the ceiling demolition will create noise and vibrations. The work will begin on Saturday at...
Addie’s drive-up only supermarket opens in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Addie’s a new grocery store that just opened in Norwood has one unusual feature — it’s drive-up only. The folks you see walking the aisles and touching the items at Addie’s aren’t shoppers — they’re employees. “We don’t need...
Memorial grows for 2 Duxbury children ahead of prayer vigil
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The memorial of toys, notes, and flowers outside a home in Duxbury continues to grow as community members plan to gather at a vigil Thursday night to pray together as they cope with the loss of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother.
Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
Fall River church vandalized, bleach poured over Virgin Mary statue
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Shepherd Parish on Main Street in Fall River was vandalized Wednesday afternoon. The statue of the infant Jesus was smashed and a bottle of bleach was poured over the state of the Virgin Mary. There is no word on who may be behind the...
Another Snowy Commute: Snow to flip to rain but not before affecting evening commute
Midday flurries will give way to full-blown snow later in the afternoon as the week’s second snow storm heads through southern New England, flipping the script a bit compared to the previous system. Rather than turn from rain to snow over the course of the day, a batch of...
Boston protestors call on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of activists advocating for climate justice are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change. Marching through the State House on Wednesday, a crowd of adults and children met with Gov. Healey to deliver a letter with more than 3,000 signatures, asking her administration to lead the fight for change in climate policy.
MBTA announces weeklong Haverhill Commuter Rail diversion, new round service suspensions for Red, Green and Orange lines
Fresh off announcing weekend closures for part of the Orange Line, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says more service suspensions are scheduled for the Red, Green and Orange lines in February, as well as a weeklong diversion for the Commuter Rail’s Haverhill Line. Rail-to-bus diversion for Haverhill Line riders.
‘Surreal’: Neighbors, residents grapple with deaths of young children in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a family in Duxbury say they’re shaken and struggling to come to terms with the deaths of two young children and the serious injury of an infant at a home in their neighborhood. The same day prosecutors announced warrants charging the mother in...
Broken dam in Halifax causing major flooding in East Bridgewater
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A broken dam in Halifax caused major flooding in East Bridgewater on Friday. Around 10 a.m., police announced Pond Street near Robbins Pond was shut down due to the flooding, with numerous backyards and homes inundated with water throughout the area. Officers say the road...
Bus driver on leave after special needs student misses drop-off at elementary school in Beverly
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a third-grade special needs student is speaking out after she says her child fell asleep on the bus in Beverly and ended up being there an hour later when his older sister got on board to go to high school. Rachel Martin said...
