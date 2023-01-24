Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Airy chase leads to hit-and-run daycare playground crash: police
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people including a possible juvenile are wanted in connection to a crash at a daycare center, according to the Mount Airy Police Department. Investigators say they attempted to pull a car over on Wednesday afternoon and the driver refused to stop. While evading the pursuing officers, the driver crashed […]
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
WXII 12
Warmer on Saturday in Winston-Salem & Greensboro, rain chances rising in Mount Airy & Boone Sunday
Dry and sunny conditions start our Saturday in North Carolina. A nice warming trend is also on the way in Winston-Salem and Greensboro plus rain chances increasing for Mount Airy & Boone by Sunday.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Body of newborn baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.
Following several searches, NC woman still missing a week after car ran out of gas, keys found in ignition
Rebecca Tackett Hawks car was found with her belongings inside and the keys in the ignition, according to her husband of 24 years.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Meals On Wheels In Need of Volunteers
If you live in Cabarrus County and have some spare time, Meals on Wheels could really use your help. They are dealing with a shortage of volunteers and are looking for folks to help deliver hot meals to homebound seniors. According to WBTV, there is a shortage of volunteers statewide....
North Carolina families lose hundreds in SNAP benefits due to card skimmers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been over 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers impacting people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin Counties. Nearly a dozen were reported in January, […]
8-year-old helps save great-grandmother who got trapped under car
A Michigan girl jumped into action to help when her great-grandmother became trapped under a car earlier this month.
New photos reveal damage after North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into parked car, left scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — New photos show the scene after a hit-and-run crash that led to Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood facing multiple charges. The photos were shared by Chris Valverde, whose car Wood is charged with hitting. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as […]
Mount Airy News
Fleeing driver plows into day-care playground
After clearing the fence, the male suspect appears to be urging a female accomplice to hurry over. The pair’s car is left behind in the playground. Mount Airy police are investigating an incident involving a motorist fleeing a traffic stop, driving a car into the playground of a child-care center and then scaling a fence there to escape along with an accomplice.
North Carolina man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at Walmart
NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.” Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought […]
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered from scene of crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A ride-share driver to caught the aftermath of a downtown Raleigh car crash on video believes it shows State Auditor Beth Wood and others leaving the scene, and he questions how far the responsibility for the crash extends. Wood was involved in a Dec. 8 crash...
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
Emergency benefits ending for almost a million North Carolina families
(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel…’is […]
‘Just screamed and yelled’: North Carolina farmer wins $100,000 from scratch-off after almost leaving store
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off led Agustin Perez Jr., of Hendersonville, to a $100,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was about to walk out the door without buying the ticket,” he said. Perez, a 43-year-old farmer, bought his winning ticket from the Dana […]
WBTV
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
ourstate.com
Carolina Candy Land
Named for North Carolina’s state bird, the cardinal, these soft, crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth mints have been made by Piedmont Candy Company since 1933, when founder Edward Ebelein revived the brand from his previous business. Piedmont Candy remained in Ebelein’s family until 1987, when another Tar Heel family took on the mantle of making the sweets.
WXII 12
Florida man wins $1 million after being cut while waiting in lottery line
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. Related video above: Attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. “It was the end of a long day, and...
Comments / 0