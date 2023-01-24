MU's Isabella Sokolova etched her name into the school's record book in the women's 60-meter hurdles Friday during the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock, Texas. The sophomore from Sofia, Bulgaria, tied the record after running the event in 8.45 seconds in the first round, finishing seventh and qualifying for the finals. In the finals, she topped her time with an 8.38 to break the Missouri record that was set back in 2017 by Valerie Thames. She also finished seventh in the event.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO