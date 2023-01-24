Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Supreme's First Annual Casino Night
Anthony Johnson helped plan Columbia Supreme's First Annual Casino Night on Thursday at The Atrium in Columbia. The event, sponsored by The Giving Branch, raised money for Columbia Supreme, a club that sponsors underprivileged youth sports and child enrichment. Attendees were served food and drinks and played blackjack, roulette, craps,...
Columbia Missourian
Community is overreacting to drag performance at diversity breakfast
I am appalled by the reaction to a drag performance at the Columbia Values Diversity celebration. Drag is all about entertainment, and the community is smart enough and experienced enough to understand what is appropriate for a given audience. What is so harmful about people wearing clothing that may not...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College gives MLK Community Service Awards
Columbia College honored two individuals and two groups during its fourth Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes staff, faculty and community members who follow in King’s footsteps. This year’s event was dedicated to minister and professor, the Rev. Dr. C.W. Dawson...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri committee debates transgender health care, drag shows
The Neiss family drove from St. Louis to Jefferson City on Tuesday, a trip they’ve made many times over the past four years. The reason is always the same: Legislation they fear will harm their transgender son.
Columbia Missourian
Construction firm sues city over replat denials
After two denials of a request to replat property in the central city, a local construction company is suing the city of Columbia. The lawsuit alleges the denial lacks legal authority or justification. Enrich Construction & Remodeling first sought approval to replat land on the northeast corner of Hickman and...
Columbia Missourian
MU track and field's Sokolova nabs school record during Texas Tech Open
MU's Isabella Sokolova etched her name into the school's record book in the women's 60-meter hurdles Friday during the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock, Texas. The sophomore from Sofia, Bulgaria, tied the record after running the event in 8.45 seconds in the first round, finishing seventh and qualifying for the finals. In the finals, she topped her time with an 8.38 to break the Missouri record that was set back in 2017 by Valerie Thames. She also finished seventh in the event.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys wrestling falls to Jefferson City at home
Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches. After a 24-6 deficit through the first six bouts, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, won the seventh match by pin.
Columbia Missourian
Boone County housing market faces low sales, high inventory in 2022
Housing market inventory increased dramatically in Boone County in 2022, but its December sales have not been lower since 2009. The Columbia Board of Realtors reported that 107 single-family homes were sold in Boone County last month. These are the lowest recorded December sales in 13 years and show a 55% drop from the previous year, board CEO Brian Toohey wrote in a news release Sunday.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia dog rescue to offer free microchips Feb. 5
Dog owners can improve chances of reuniting with a lost pet by getting their dog microchipped for free next weekend. Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue will provide microchips for one dog per household at its training facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according its Facebook event page.
Columbia Missourian
Reactions to diversity event mirror culture wars in America, not unity we need
After a long break, Missouri is back as a bellwether. But this time, we’re not a vote indicator — we’re an alarm echoing the nation’s ongoing culture wars. The incident surrounding Columbia Public Schools and the Columbia Values Diversity celebration late last week immediately erupted into social media political fisticuffs rather than our community working together to solve the issue. If this pattern of over-politicizing continues, we all lose.
Columbia Missourian
Helen Roberts Dec. 13, 1950 — Jan. 17, 2023
Helen Louise Roberts, age 72, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Helen is survived by her sons: Steve Roberts and his wife Gretchen, Scotty and his wife Amber; grandchildren: Madelyn, Dalton, and Blake Roberts, all of Columbia; and her sister, Linda Gabel of Centerview, along with a large extended family.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 27, 2023
Ronald Gentry, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 25, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. James Martin Parker, 69, of Columbia died Jan. 25, 2023. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Christian Fellowship Church, 5045 Chapel Hill Road. Services will follow at the church.
Columbia Missourian
Jane See White Aug. 26, 1950 — Jan. 11, 2023
Jane See White, 72, died January 11, 2023 in Springdale, AR. The Mexico, MO native had an award-winning 40-plus year career in newspaper and magazine journalism, including teaching journalism as part of the University of Arizona School of Journalism. Born on August 26, 1950, she was the daughter of Robert...
Columbia Missourian
JoAnn Shavers Aug. 6, 1950 — Jan. 17, 2023
JoAnn Shavers, age 72, of Columbia, MO, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the University of Missouri Hospital. Visitation: 12-1 p.m., Funeral Service 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Columbia Missourian
Winter storm causes school closures, some slick roads Wednesday morning
Snow Wednesday morning prompted school closures and road treatment, with a winter weather advisory that ended at noon. Columbia Public Works snowplow crews completed a 12-hour shift at 7 a.m. and street crews on duty will respond as needed throughout the day. Significant road issues are not expected to follow, with pavement temperatures remaining above freezing, according to a city of Columbia news release.
Columbia Missourian
Up-and-coming coaches Gates, Otzelberger clash Saturday
In January of his first season with the team, Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates has already led the Tigers past their win total from last season. Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC) won just 12 games in 2021-22 but has found itself in the AP Top 25 poll multiple times this season. Th Tigers have earned statement victories over Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas. Gates has revitalized the Tigers with a host of new players who, along with returning star Kobe Brown, have bought into their coach’s vision.
Columbia Missourian
SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup rankings
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will come to an end in 2023, with the Southeastern Conference set to begin a yearly competition with the Atlantic Coast Conference next season. Saturday marks the final installment of the challenge, with nine games other than Missouri's matchup against No. 12 Iowa State at 1 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton boys basketball overcomes slow start to top Mexico
Evens Appolon flew down the court and threw down a punctuating dunk with less than two minutes remaining to place an exclamation mark on Tolton boys basketball’s 68-62 victory over the Mexico Bulldogs on Thursday in Mexico, Missouri. The Trailblazers (12-6) faced an early deficit despite a pair of...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers return home to face No. 12 Iowa State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
While it’s no longer a Big 8 or Big 12 matchup, there’s still something special about No. 12 Iowa State coming to Columbia. Nostalgia will reign throughout Mizzou Arena after Missouri men’s basketball’s Twitter account announced the team will be wearing a throwback style of uniform that the Tigers wore from the 1970s to the early 90s.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls basketball beats Hickman at the buzzer
Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday night’s home game against crosstown rival Rock Bridge at 14-2 on the season. But with only a couple seconds left in a tie game, Bruins center Jayda Porter rose up and sunk a buzzer-beater in the paint to give Rock Bridge a 54-52 win over the Kewpies. Porter took control down low with 18 points in the game.
