Police Blotter: Flurry of vehicle break-ins, woman walks into the ocean

Police Blotter

The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.

All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Lincoln City Police

January 3

7:32 a.m.

Police responded to a burglary in progress call in the 1600 block of NE 13th Street. The reporting party was chasing the suspect in the area. Officers made contact with the suspect on NW 21st Street. Suspected eluded on foot and was taken into custody on NW 21st Street. Report taken.

9:19 a.m.

Caller reported a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of SE Mast Avenue. Caller reported ignition torn apart. Report taken.

11:31 a.m.

Caller reported vehicle broken into in the 4000 block of SW Highway 101. Rear passenger window broken out. Report taken.

11:48 a.m.

Vehicle break-in reported in the 1100 block of SW 51st Street. Caller reported subjects broke window out of truck, left scene, then returned to take items. Report taken.

8:12 p.m.

A domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of SW 61st Street. Police originally received a driving complaint on vehicle. Second call from location indicating disturbance with roommate’s parents over trying to kick subject out. Subject taken into custody for DUII after investigation. Transported to jail, cited and released from LCPD for DUII and Breath Test Refusal.

January 4

7:58 a.m.

Suspicious Vehicle report in the 5200 block of SW Highway 101. A subject was cited and released for offensive littering. A report was taken.

12:04 p.m.

Burglary reported in the 1800 block of NE Oar Place. Caller reported keys found inn vehicle door that do not belong to the caller or go to the vehicle. Report taken.

January 5

3:16 p.m.

A Domestic Disturbance investigation in the 1000 Block of SW 15th Street. A juvenile was arrested for Assault 4 Domestic and transported to LCPD.

5:07 p.m.

Report of a woman who walked into the ocean at the NW 15th Street beach access. The woman was taken off thea beach and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on a Mental Hold.

10:51 p.m.

Caller reported an overdose in the 1000 block of SE Oar Avenue. A juvenile was located intoxicated and had taken unknown type of pills. Medics responded. The juvenile was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Report taken.

Oregon State Police

January 3

A call of a driving complaint was received by OSP dispatch about a driving incident in the 1000 block of SW 62nd Avenue in Lincoln City at about 8:04 p.m. While on route to locate the vehicle, the reporting party was contacted to see if she was still following the vehicle. She advised that the driver of the vehicle was extremely intoxicated and at their residence. Yelling could be heard in the background. Lincoln City Police was asked to send a cover unit. Upon arriving, Lincoln City Police officers were already on scene. Shortly after arriving the driver was taken into custody for DUII by Lincoln City Police. The vehicle was towed by Menefee's Towing for SB780 impound for DUII.

January 4

At about 12:31 a.m. a vehicle was contacted after it was seen driving down US-101 southbound at milepost 139 in Newport. The driver was found to be driving while suspended at a felony level. The driver's parole officer was contacted and the driver was cited and released for driving while suspended -felony.

January 5

A subject with an outstanding parole violation warrant was located and taken into custody on the warrant at milepost 140 on Highway 101 in Newport at about 10:26 p.m. The subject was lodged in Lincoln County Jail. The subject's backpack was placed in safekeeping at the OSP Newport office.

January 6

Near milepost 27 on SR-34 eastbound a Toyota Corolla had gone off the roadway and was abandoned. The vehicle had been tagged for at least 24 hours prior to a preference tow for Rowley’s Towing was requested. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Rowley’s Towing advised OSP they had removed the abandoned vehicle.

A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at SW Highway 101 and SW Adahi Ave. at 12:37 p.m. The driver provided a fake name and date of birth. The driver was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle yielded a criminal amount of methamphetamine. Driver was lodged at LCJ.

January 7

A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of N Coast Highway in Newport at 10:53 a.m. The driver was misdemeanor suspended and had a warrant for their arrest. Driver was arrested and lodged at LCJ.

At approximately 6:32 p.m. Ian OSP trooper came upon a red Kia SUV on US 101 near mile post 111. A male at the scene stated the vehicle belonged to his mother and someone else had borrowed the vehicle and crashed it. After interviewing this male it became apparent he was the driver and he had recently crashed into a nearby guard rail and was preparing to abandon the vehicle. The driver was cited and released for Failing to Perform the Duties of a Driver and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

January 8

At approximately 4:20 a.m. a single-vehicle crash occurred on SR-229 around milepost 19. Northbound Vehicle #1 (blue Dodge Dart) straightened a leftward sweeping curve, traveled over the northbound shoulder and collided with a tree on the east side of the roadway before coming to an uncontrolled rest facing west. Vehicle was unoccupied, airbags deployed. Coast Towing towed #1 to their lot in Newport.

A two-vehicle serious injuries crash occurred at milepost 111 on Highway 101at approximately 11:57 a.m. when the south bound driver of unit 1, a gray 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe drove into the oncoming lane crashing head on into unit #2, a white 2019 Toyota Highlander, which was proceeding lawfully in the northbound lane. As a result of the crash the driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for potentially life threatening injuries. Both the passenger and driver of the Hyundai were also transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. The passenger being treated for potentially life threatening injuries, the driver was treated for serious injury and arrested for DUII/CS, Assault I, Reckless Driving, and Recklessly endangering another person. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Menefee Towing.

Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at milepopst 2.2 on Highway 18 at 4:26 p.m. involving a silver Honda Civic. The driver advised they lost control after trying to avoid hitting a small animal. The Honda left the roadway, collided with a dirt embankment, and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top. The driver was extricated by fire personnel and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Honda was towed by Car Care Towing.

January 11

A single vehicle crash occurred where a white refrigerated box truck drove off of the roadway, striking the guardrail at milepost 10.5 on Highway 20. A tow was arranged, and a crash report was done due to state damage. The driver was left to wait for the tow truck.

January 12

A vehicle was stopped for expired registration at milepost 1 on Highway 18. The driver was found to be driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed for SB780 impound by Menefee Towing and the driver was issued traffic citations.

A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation milepost 115 on Highway 101. The driver was found to have an active warrant for their arrest. The driver was arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on their warrant.

January 13

At approximately 8:40 a.m. ODOT reported a vehicle had hit one of their reader boards at milepost 136 on Highway 101. Upon arrival it appeared vehicle debris was left on scene. The truck was later located in Depoe Bay approximately 10 miles north of the location. The male driver stated he hit something and then stopped at the scene but continued due to being late delivering packages. ODOT responded to assess the damage. There were no injuries, and the truck was drivable. The driver was issued a citation for failing to perform duties of driver accident with property damage.