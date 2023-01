URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,. with local gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO