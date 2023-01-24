Calaveras County added to major disaster declaration after severe weather. Here’s how to apply for FEMA assistance

Read full article on original website
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
mymotherlode.com
Public Safety Concerns Have Closed Section of Wards Ferry Road
Tuolumne County, CA – A stretch of Wards Ferry Road was closed this morning due to public safety concerns over storm damage on the roadway. The closure will also allow Tuolumne County Public Works crews to assess the situation, which they plan to do tomorrow. The closed span is between Richards Ranch and 17077 Wards Ferry Road in the Sonora area. The decision to shut down the area, according to road officials, came after finding “substantial storm damage,” which included several land and rock slides. They added that one area of major concern is where the road appears to be “sliding away.”
Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway
(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigils across CA for shooting victims, expiration of inflation relief debit cards, plan for 102 acres in Sac
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mymotherlode.com
Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras At Risk Of Stalling
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s Tree Mortality Program foresters have spotted new areas of high tree mortality, with surveys recently completed around the Blue Lake Springs area of Arnold, the greater Big Trees Village region, and around the 2015 Butte Fire burn scar. Trees impacted by years...
mymotherlode.com
Motorists May Notice Some New Fencing Along HWY 108 in Sonora
Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 108 and Mono Way may have noticed some tall fencing put up, all near former homeless camps. The fences are made of wrought iron and are 7 feet high. On Thursday, crews began installing the barriers along the Highway 108 eastbound off-ramp up to Stockton Road. That is near the former Camp Hope that was shut down last year after the City of Sonora and Caltrans joined forces, citing ordinance violations and health concerns for its closure, as earlier reported here. The two also worked together in 2021 to get fencing put up around a Caltrans property on Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection, where fire was a concern, as detailed here. The third location is behind the Lowe’s and Walmart stores along Highway 108.
KCRA.com
Caltrans requests increase of millions of dollars to clear homeless encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, is asking for millions of dollars over the next few years to help clear homeless encampments that are popping up at a rate that it says it cannot keep up with right now. In a budget proposal request, Caltrans...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Tyre Nichols body cam video to be released, Half Moon Bay shooting victims, requiring insurance for gun owners
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Veterans group Team Rubicon helps clean up Sacramento storm debris
Veterans and active military members are going above and beyond to serve the community in Sacramento. The veteran-founded and led disaster response organization Team Rubicon has been assisting in an effort to help clean up the damage left behind by recent storms in Northern California. The group teamed up with...
abc10.com
When the rain and snow could return to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Silicon Valley
Expansion to begin on far East Contra Costa road in advance of more homes
OAKLEY — Work will soon begin to expand two-lane East Cypress Road into what will become a major six-lane arterial road for the thousands of current and future residents of the eastern part of the city and nearby Bethel Island. Kevin Rohani, city engineer and public works director, updated...
KCRA.com
102 acres in south Sacramento remain unused. Here's what residents, city leaders want to do with it.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City leaders met with residents in the south Sacramento area Wednesday night to talk about potential plans for a large area of empty land in the Meadowview area. The City of Sacramento bought 102 acres of land, near the Morrison Creek and Meadowview light rail stations,...
Crews bring in chopper for compromised trees after recent California storms
SACRAMENTO – It takes a team to take down the old cedars, some centuries old, before they topple after the recent storms. On Tuesday morning, Bill Burley and his team got ready to climb two Deodar cedar trees at Oddfellows Cemetery. The trees, deemed dangerous after recent storms, stood around 100 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Access was extremely limited due to power lines above and historical gravesites below."You don't want to damage those. Some are from the early 1800s," Burley said. To make it all happen, streets were closed and lines de-energized.Then it's time, training and teamwork. "We...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove City Council approves $800K for new zoo project
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove city leaders have taken the next step in determining if moving the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove will become a reality. On Wednesday night, the city council approved another $800,000 from the general capital reserve fund to the general fund for the New Zoo in Elk Grove Project.
Is your city responsible if your car is damaged by a pothole?
Following a series of storms and flooded roads, the appearance of potholes is practically inevitable. If your car gets damaged by potholes caused by the storms, can you get the city to foot the bill?
Lane on I-580 westbound closed due to emergency repairs
TRACY — Caltrans has closed the number two lane on westbound I-580 east of Patterson Pass Road due to the need for emergency repairs.Although the number one lane will remain open, Caltrans says the morning commute for Jan. 26th and 27th will be severely impacted.Travelers should expect delays and search for an alternate route.
KCRA.com
Northern California activists, elected officials, law enforcement react after videos show Tyre Nichols’ beating by police
About two dozen demonstrators marched in downtown Sacramento Friday after the release of footage that showed the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Police on Friday released more than an hour of footage from Nichols’ arrest during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. All five officers involved face second-degree murder and other charges.
