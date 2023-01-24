Premier Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) _ Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.3 million.

The bank, based in Defiance, Ohio, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $95 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.8 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.2 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $305.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFC