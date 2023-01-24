ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky Lines

03-08-09-14-17-21-25-29

(three, eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $23,000

Mega Millions

33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Pick 4 10PM

5-0-9-3

(five, zero, nine, three)

Pick 4 1PM

7-0-6-8

(seven, zero, six, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

4-8-3-9

(four, eight, three, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

5-0-2-9

(five, zero, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Keno” game were:. 03-06-07-10-12-13-18-25-29-34-37-39-43-50-53-59-65-66-72-76 (three, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-six)
OLYMPIA, WA
The Associated Press

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, the station said. State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. Most of southern Wisconsin remained under a winter weather advisory Friday afternoon with more snow expected Saturday.
BELOIT, WI
The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as Department of Natural Resources secretary, Adam Payne, presided over his first meeting and declared that his top priority will be water quality. He praised Evers for proposing $100 million more to fight PFAS contamination during the State of the State address Tuesday. That money is far from locked in; however, Republican lawmakers would have to approve it first. PFAS, or short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals used widely in consumer products and certain types of firefighting foam. The chemicals don’t break down in the natural world and accumulate and linger in the human body for long periods. Exposure may lead to cancer and other health problems. A host of Wisconsin communities have discovered the chemicals in their groundwater. Payne warned that the agency won’t make everyone happy but will listen to everyone.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump kicking off 2024 run with stops in early-voting states

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to kick off his 2024 White House bid on Saturday with visits to a pair of early-voting states, his first campaign events since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. Trump will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting before traveling to Columbia, South Carolina, where he is set to introduce his state leadership team. New Hampshire and South Carolina hold two of the party’s first three nominating contests, giving them enormous power in selecting the nominee. Trump and his allies hope the events will offer a show of force behind the former president after a sluggish start to his campaign that left many questioning his commitment to running again. In recent weeks, his backers have reached out to political operatives and elected officials to secure support for Trump at a critical point when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges. “The gun is fired, and the campaign season has started,” said Stephen Stepanek, outgoing chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party who served as co-chair of Trump’s 2016 campaign in the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy