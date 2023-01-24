First Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) _ First Bancorp (FBNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38.4 million.

The bank, based in Southern Pines, North Carolina, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $107.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $98.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146.9 million, or $4.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $392.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBNC