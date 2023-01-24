Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Related
FEB.3: Urbn Leaf’s grand opening
We’re excited to invite you and your team to join us for Urbn Leaf’s grand opening event on the Sunset Strip. The ‘Feel Good Boutique’ is kicking off Grammy Weekend with an exclusive party on Friday, February 3rd from 12pm-7pm PT. Urbn Leaf at the Sunset...
OpEd: City Council should heed the City Manager’s advice
At the last city council meeting item 5C was on the agenda. The development agreement for the billboard above the Holloway Motel was being finalized. The City of West Hollywood purchased the Holloway Motel with a $6 million Homekey grant utilizing state funds for a transitional housing facility. While the...
This week in WeHo (Jan. 30-Feb. 4)
7:00 PM Historic Preservation Commission Teleconference Special Meeting. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Tenants’ Learn Your Rights Forum. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Meeting Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, February 2. 6:30 PM Planning Commission Teleconference Meeting. Friday, February 3. No events scheduled at this time. Saturday, February 4. 9:00 AM (Rescheduled)...
Tell City Hall where the problems are on this interactive map of WeHo
The City of West Hollywood is giving residents until Jan. 31 to point out the problem areas affecting drivers, scooter riders and pedestrians. An interactive map available at https://dks.mysocialpinpoint.com/westhollywood#/ allows users to make notes on specific intersections and roads. Some of the comments already posted include:. CRESCENT HEIGHTS/SANTA MONICA BOULEVARD:...
Keely Field is a rape survivor on a mission
We met Keely Field when she was in charge of Mayor Shyne’s successful 2020 campaign run for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council. Field is a self-described lifelong feminist and political activist. She currently serves as chair of the West Hollywood Women’s Advisory Board and for the past four years as Vice President of Outreach for the first feminist democratic club in all of LA County, the Heart of LA Democratic Club. She’s also a ball of energy, smarts, and advocates from a place of compassion; for women in leadership, domestic violence awareness, sexual assault victims, and also, feral cats, so it’s no surprise that Field is the driving force behind the Test My Drink cards being distributed throughout West Hollywood that quickly identifies if a drink has been spiked with drugs.
WeHo debuts new set of moving artworks on digital billboards
The City of West Hollywood announces the debuts of the next exhibitions in the Moving Image Media Art (MIMA) program. MIMA is an ongoing exhibition series of moving image media artworks on multiple digital billboards at various locations along Sunset Boulevard. The goals of the MIMA Program are to foster cultural equity, expand accessibility, inspire communication, create public space, and enhance the human experience of the Sunset Strip.
NEW RESTAURANTS: Hudson House
The “World’s Coldest Martini” is coming to West Hollywood. Dallas-based chain Hudson House brings its famous cocktail and other East Coast favorites like its celebrated oysters and clam chowder to 9255 W. Sunset Blvd. starting Monday. It’s the fifth location for the franchise, and a restaurant in...
TONIGHT: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood
The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
DEAR WEHO: I wasn’t allowed to help count the homeless
The below statement shows my attempt to fulfill my obligation/opportunityto participate in the WeHo 2023 Homeless Count on Thursday evening,26JAN23 at West Hollywood City Hall. That effort was thwarted, and Ireturned home saddened that I was not allowed to participate. I received no advance advisory that Community members were not being allowedto participate as usual with a previously received confirmation.
Council member Chelsea Byers co-stars in Heilman’s first act
Item 5D: AMEND CITY COUNCIL AGENDA to MOVE COUNCILMEMBER COMMENTS TO END OF MEETING [J. HEILMAN, C. BYERS, Y. QUARKER, A. LOVANO]:. On Dec. 19, Council members John Heilman and Chelsea Byers were sworn into office. The “people’s business” did not start until 2 1/2 hours later.
LYNN HOOPINGARNER | 8555 SMB: Still Not Ready for Prime Time
RE: 8555 Santa Monica Blvd. Hearing January 19, 2023. At this point I have submitted numerous letters on this subject which I incorporate here by reference. As you know, I live within a couple of blocks of this project and am very familiar with its history over the past 20+ years. I, like most of my neighbors would welcome a refined, neighborhood friendly, project that addresses key Design Standards for Mixed-Use Projects (ZO 19.36.170)
WeHo’s Black History Month events
The City of West Hollywood celebrates Black History Month with events held throughout the month. Black History Month recognizes, celebrates, and honors the rich and diverse history and important contributions and achievements of African Americans, and is observed annually during the month of February. On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at...
Your gas bill will be at least twice as expensive as it was last January
SoCalGas is telling West Hollywood residents to expect their bills to be “double or higher” compared to January of last year. Mike Harrell, the company’s interim region area manager for public affairs, warned of the sharp increases during public comment at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
JORDAN COCKERAM: How WeHo can support women
With the Women’s March just around the corner, we’re starting to hear more of the same buzz words. Everyone says we need to support women, but no one says HOW they plan to support women. We just passed the constitutional right to reproductive care in California, which is incredible! But there are women all over the country who don’t have that luxury, and live in states where not only are their rights not going to be protected, but their elected leaders are actively trying to take more of them away.
NEW RESTAURANTS: Wrapstar
A new fast-casual salad wrap eatery from Beverly Hills is coming to West Hollywood. Wrapstar will move into 8593 Santa Monica Blvd., the former home of Cousins Maine Lobster, next to the Body Energy Club. The restaurant is also opening a new location in Culver City. No opening date has...
Planning Commission recommends more gender-neutral toilets, approves West Knoll/SMB development
The Planning Commission recommended to City Council on Thursday that a wider scope of businesses be required to have gender-neutral toilet facilities. The commissioners unanimously recommended that the following be subject to the ordinance:. All new and renovated commercial buildings that constitute a major remodel, as that term is defined...
ALAN STRASBURG | The zero-sum politics of Sepi Shyne
I have often commented that victimhood and martyrdom are Sepi Shyne’s political oxygen. Her narrative is one of being wronged throughout her life. Every tale of progress is laced with a reference to being a victim. Her oft-repeated tale of being targeted at a gay-friendly coffee shop while an undergrad in an otherwise liberal-leaning Bay Area coffee shop sounds like the thing of inspiration to change the world. However, combined with so many other tales of woe, it comes across as dubious, at best.
Homes on West Knoll, shopping strip on Santa Monica Boulevard face demolition
The West Hollywood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday evening over a request to demolish half the buildings on the 1.4-acre semicircle bordered by West Knoll and Santa Monica Boulevard. The six contiguous parcels of land are currently home to three two-story commercial structures, four single-family dwelling units...
More WeHo businesses might be required to have gender-neutral restrooms
The city is looking to widen the scope of businesses that will be required to have gender-neutral restrooms. A zone text amendment set to be reviewed Thursday by the Planning Commission expands the requirement to all commercial bathroom remodel projects and commercial building renovations requiring a building permit. The proposed...
UPDATE: Adam Schiff secures $300,000 in federal funds for WeHo mental health response team
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has secured $300,000 in federal funds to support developing West Hollywood’s mental health crisis response team, Councilmember Lauren Meister announced Jan. 9 at City Council’s meeting. The city plans to use the money to buy vehicles for the crisis response team, which Meister said...
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 0