West Hollywood, CA

WEHOville.com

FEB.3: Urbn Leaf’s grand opening

We’re excited to invite you and your team to join us for Urbn Leaf’s grand opening event on the Sunset Strip. The ‘Feel Good Boutique’ is kicking off Grammy Weekend with an exclusive party on Friday, February 3rd from 12pm-7pm PT. Urbn Leaf at the Sunset...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo (Jan. 30-Feb. 4)

7:00 PM Historic Preservation Commission Teleconference Special Meeting. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Tenants’ Learn Your Rights Forum. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Meeting Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, February 2. 6:30 PM Planning Commission Teleconference Meeting. Friday, February 3. No events scheduled at this time. Saturday, February 4. 9:00 AM (Rescheduled)...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Tell City Hall where the problems are on this interactive map of WeHo

The City of West Hollywood is giving residents until Jan. 31 to point out the problem areas affecting drivers, scooter riders and pedestrians. An interactive map available at https://dks.mysocialpinpoint.com/westhollywood#/ allows users to make notes on specific intersections and roads. Some of the comments already posted include:. CRESCENT HEIGHTS/SANTA MONICA BOULEVARD:...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Keely Field is a rape survivor on a mission

We met Keely Field when she was in charge of Mayor Shyne’s successful 2020 campaign run for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council. Field is a self-described lifelong feminist and political activist. She currently serves as chair of the West Hollywood Women’s Advisory Board and for the past four years as Vice President of Outreach for the first feminist democratic club in all of LA County, the Heart of LA Democratic Club. She’s also a ball of energy, smarts, and advocates from a place of compassion; for women in leadership, domestic violence awareness, sexual assault victims, and also, feral cats, so it’s no surprise that Field is the driving force behind the Test My Drink cards being distributed throughout West Hollywood that quickly identifies if a drink has been spiked with drugs.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo debuts new set of moving artworks on digital billboards

The City of West Hollywood announces the debuts of the next exhibitions in the Moving Image Media Art (MIMA) program. MIMA is an ongoing exhibition series of moving image media artworks on multiple digital billboards at various locations along Sunset Boulevard. The goals of the MIMA Program are to foster cultural equity, expand accessibility, inspire communication, create public space, and enhance the human experience of the Sunset Strip.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

NEW RESTAURANTS: Hudson House

The “World’s Coldest Martini” is coming to West Hollywood. Dallas-based chain Hudson House brings its famous cocktail and other East Coast favorites like its celebrated oysters and clam chowder to 9255 W. Sunset Blvd. starting Monday. It’s the fifth location for the franchise, and a restaurant in...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

TONIGHT: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood

The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: I wasn’t allowed to help count the homeless

The below statement shows my attempt to fulfill my obligation/opportunityto participate in the WeHo 2023 Homeless Count on Thursday evening,26JAN23 at West Hollywood City Hall. That effort was thwarted, and Ireturned home saddened that I was not allowed to participate. I received no advance advisory that Community members were not being allowedto participate as usual with a previously received confirmation.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

LYNN HOOPINGARNER | 8555 SMB: Still Not Ready for Prime Time

RE: 8555 Santa Monica Blvd. Hearing January 19, 2023. At this point I have submitted numerous letters on this subject which I incorporate here by reference. As you know, I live within a couple of blocks of this project and am very familiar with its history over the past 20+ years. I, like most of my neighbors would welcome a refined, neighborhood friendly, project that addresses key Design Standards for Mixed-Use Projects (ZO 19.36.170)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo’s Black History Month events

The City of West Hollywood celebrates Black History Month with events held throughout the month. Black History Month recognizes, celebrates, and honors the rich and diverse history and important contributions and achievements of African Americans, and is observed annually during the month of February. On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

JORDAN COCKERAM: How WeHo can support women

With the Women’s March just around the corner, we’re starting to hear more of the same buzz words. Everyone says we need to support women, but no one says HOW they plan to support women. We just passed the constitutional right to reproductive care in California, which is incredible! But there are women all over the country who don’t have that luxury, and live in states where not only are their rights not going to be protected, but their elected leaders are actively trying to take more of them away.
NEW RESTAURANTS: Wrapstar
WEHOville.com

NEW RESTAURANTS: Wrapstar

A new fast-casual salad wrap eatery from Beverly Hills is coming to West Hollywood. Wrapstar will move into 8593 Santa Monica Blvd., the former home of Cousins Maine Lobster, next to the Body Energy Club. The restaurant is also opening a new location in Culver City. No opening date has...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

ALAN STRASBURG | The zero-sum politics of Sepi Shyne

I have often commented that victimhood and martyrdom are Sepi Shyne’s political oxygen. Her narrative is one of being wronged throughout her life. Every tale of progress is laced with a reference to being a victim. Her oft-repeated tale of being targeted at a gay-friendly coffee shop while an undergrad in an otherwise liberal-leaning Bay Area coffee shop sounds like the thing of inspiration to change the world. However, combined with so many other tales of woe, it comes across as dubious, at best.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

