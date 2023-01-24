ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane, PA

Judge convicts Capitol rioter who yelled Pelosi threats

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnxDv_0kPvZAUu00
1 of 2

A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden decided the case against Pauline Bauer after hearing testimony without a jury. The judge convicted her of all five counts in her indictment, including a felony charge that she obstructed the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, court records show.

Bauer’s bench trial started last Thursday. McFadden announced the verdict from the bench. The judge is scheduled to sentence her on May 1. McFadden agreed to let Bauer remain free on certain conditions until her sentencing.

In September 2021, McFadden ordered Bauer to be jailed for violating conditions of her pretrial release. Bauer remained in custody for several months while awaiting a trial. The judge can give her credit for the jail time that she already has served.

During her initial court appearances, Bauer expressed an ideology that appeared to comport with the “sovereign citizens” extremist movement’s belief that the U.S. government is illegitimate.

Joe Biden

Bauer, 55, traveled from her home in Kane, Pennsylvania, to hear then-President Donald Trump speak to a crowd of his supporters at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. Bauer was part of the crowd that forced Capitol police officers to retreat up the stairs in front of the East Rotunda doors, prosecutors said.

Bauer entered the Capitol with a friend, William Blauser, and confronted police officers protecting an entrance to the Rotunda. She shouted at police officers to “bring them out or we’re coming in,” according to prosecutors.

“They’re criminals. They need to hang,” Bauer yelled.

Video from a police officer’s body camera captured her profanely yelling at the officers to “bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang (her).”

She and Blauser left the Capitol about 38 minutes after they entered.

Bauer’s indictment charged her with a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding. She also was charged with four misdemeanors, including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Approximately 950 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Nearly 500 of them have pleaded guilty. Dozens of others have been convicted after trials decided by juries or judges.

The only Capitol riot defendant to be acquitted of all charges after a trial was a New Mexico man whose case also was decided by McFadden, a Trump nominee.

Bauer was arrested in May 2021 along with Blauser, who pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. In February 2022, McFadden ordered Blauser to pay a $500 fine but didn’t sentence him to any term of incarceration or probation.

During an interview after her arrest, Bauer acknowledged that her actions angered some of her neighbors in Kane, a small town on the edge of the 517,000-acre Allegheny National Forest. But she insisted that her participation in the events of Jan. 6 hadn’t cost her any friendships or harmed her business.

“A lot of people say that they’re proud of me for standing up for my rights,” she told an Associated Press reporter during a break in dinner service at her restaurant, Bob’s Trading Post.

Bauer was combative with McFadden at pretrial hearings and claimed the court has no authority over her. Bauer has said she is a “sovereign people,” not a sovereign citizen, and referred to herself as “Pauline from the House of Bauer.” She told the judge that she doesn’t want an attorney to represent her “or any lawyering from the bench.”

“I do not recognize your bar card, sir,” she told McFadden, who appointed a lawyer to act as her standby counsel.

Bauer became a punchline for Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show on CBS. The host mocked Bauer for claiming to be a “divinely empowered entity immune from laws.”

“Divinely empowered? So she’s going to get away scot-free, just like Jesus,” Colbert joked. “But it does raise the question: If you’re chosen by God to be above the laws of government, why do you care who’s in charge of it?”

Comments / 362

Dave!
3d ago

Another fake patriot convicted for actions against our country!! Continue to arrest, prosecute, convict and imprison daily! USA!! USA!! USA!!

Reply(69)
209
Guest SRQ
3d ago

And when all of these domestic terrorists get out of prison in 5 or 10 years, the FBI needs to monitor all to insure they never own or have access to a gun. There goes your deer hunting season in western PA missy!

Reply(10)
122
Have a nice day!
3d ago

Imagine how close we came to witnessing multiple hangings at the Capitol of the United States of America. Imagine that! I served for 25 years in the military with some treacherous deployments to Iraq for those people to exercise their freedom to commit those crimes. Crimes which almost included murdering members of the same congress that oversees our Troops. How sickening of them. They should all be banned from ever touching a yellow ribbon.

Reply(3)
104
Related
msn.com

Capitol rioter who stormed Senate chamber to 'plead the blood of Jesus' acquitted on obstruction charge because the judge said he had a 'unique stew in his mind'

A federal judge acquitted a Capitol Rioter on one obstruction charge while convicting him on five other charges because she said he had a "unique stew in his mind." U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Joshua Black had a "unique stew in his mind" that made her unsure of whether he was aware that his actions were unlawful in her ruling on Friday, Politico reported. Jackson found Black not guilty on one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, court documents show.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

3 Active-Duty Marines Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Three active-duty Marines have been hit with federal misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in the Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters. After one of them posted photographs from Jan. 6 to his Instagram page with the caption, “Glad to be apart [sic] of history,” FBI agents matched images of USMC members Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen, and Joshua Abate inside the Capitol building with their official military ID photos, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Hellonen, his detachment’s March 2018 “Student of the Month,” was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the filing states. Coomer, who the feds say expressed support for the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized extremist collective aiming to foment a second Civil War, was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, according to the filing, which does not identify Abate’s most recent duty station.Read it at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
The Comeback

Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo

Former Donald Trump, fresh off declaring himself the winner of his own tournament despite missing a round, created more headlines this week. A picture of him and the former head of the Philadelphia mafia surfaced, sending everyone into a tizzy. The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed the photograph of Trump standing next to former mafia don “Skinny” Read more... The post Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

How Stephen Colbert Knows George Santos Is Definitely Going to Resign

On Wednesday night, Stephen Colbert caught up on the latest developments surrounding “GOP congressman and man putting air quotes around his entire life,” George Santos.“Santos has a long history of stretching the truth by never telling it,” the Late Show host explained, by laying out a new series of legal and ethical complaints that have been made against the freshman from New York. “That’s so disappointing,” Colbert said. “I would expect more from the man who invented the automobile.”Colbert went on to suggest that the “walls appear to be closing in” on Santos after local Republican officials have begun calling on him to resign. “In response to this stunning rebuke from his own party, Santos told reporters on Capitol Hill that he ‘will not’ resign,” the host said. “Which means, he’s gonna resign.”Later, he highlighted the “pretty wild” claim from Santos that he was one of the earliest cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.“Smart thinking, Georgie,” Colbert said, imagining the congressman telling himself, “Everyone hates me, I know how to win them back! I’ll tell them I was patient zero.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy