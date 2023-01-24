ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments

The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?

You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Shuts Down The Damar Hamlin Conspiracy Theory

If you haven't heard about it yet, there are some that are saying that Damar Hamlin was never at the game on Sunday. Josh Allen responded to that theory. The accident that happened involving Damar Hamlin was tragic. There were people around the world that were pulling for the guy. Now, there are some that are saying that there's someone who is pretending to be him. They have a theory that he actually didn't pull through the accident and that they're trying to cover it up.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year

The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
Power 93.7 WBLK

There’s a Kansas City Chiefs Backer Bar in Buffalo

There are few places, if any, as crazy about their sports teams in this country as the City of Buffalo is. The Bills are everything to this community and the Sabres are making a comeback into being a playoff contender. The city was in Sabres mania back in 2005-2007, with those two post-lockout teams.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cowboys Star Player Interested by Brandon Beane’s Comments

The Buffalo Bills' season is done after their blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. Over the last several days Bills fans and media have been suggesting what the Bills should do this off-season and the consensus is the Bills need to upgrade the offense, more specifically, the wide receiver and offensive line positions.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
