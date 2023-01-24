If you haven't heard about it yet, there are some that are saying that Damar Hamlin was never at the game on Sunday. Josh Allen responded to that theory. The accident that happened involving Damar Hamlin was tragic. There were people around the world that were pulling for the guy. Now, there are some that are saying that there's someone who is pretending to be him. They have a theory that he actually didn't pull through the accident and that they're trying to cover it up.

2 DAYS AGO