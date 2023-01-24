ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
PAULINA, LA
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at woman with protective order against him

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly approached and shot at his ex, who had an active protective order against him. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim told deputies she was at her ex, Tre'deon Hilliard's, house on Maribel Drive to drop off their child for a visit. After Hilliard took the child inside, he reportedly walked up to the victim and brandished a pistol, telling her he would shoot her car if she tried to leave.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Police: Suspect charged in two separate rape investigations

Earlier this week, detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department made an arrest on a rape investigation from October of 2022. Detectives placed additional charges on Devin Brazile for violation of LRS 14:62.8 Home Invasion, 14:42 First Degree Rape, and 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property for an incident that occurred on 10/18/2022 on Foster Street in Denham Springs, LA.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Man who pleaded guilty in Baton Rouge murder-for-hire case dies at Angola, officials say

A confessed hit man set to testify in the domestic murder-for-hire case against a former Baton Rouge car dealer was found dead Friday in a state prison, authorities said. According to spokesman Ken Pastorick, staff found Tyler Ashpaugh unresponsive in his cell and "immediately initiated life saving measures" before Prison EMS brought him to the prison infirmary, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
[WATCH] College Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged Rape

Four teenagers have been arrested in the rape of a Louisiana State University sorority member after she was dumped on the side of the road and fatally struck by a car following a night of drinking, police said. Questions gave been made about establishments and underage drinking. Kaivon Deondre Washington,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home

NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shooting leaves at least one injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
BATON ROUGE, LA

