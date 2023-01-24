Read full article on original website
18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at woman with protective order against him
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly approached and shot at his ex, who had an active protective order against him. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim told deputies she was at her ex, Tre'deon Hilliard's, house on Maribel Drive to drop off their child for a visit. After Hilliard took the child inside, he reportedly walked up to the victim and brandished a pistol, telling her he would shoot her car if she tried to leave.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
wbrz.com
Officials identify 21-year-old killed in shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday night
Sheriff's office employee accused of stealing thousands, given special treatment as she was booked into jail
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's employee Mandy Miller received special treatment Friday when she was booked into the parish jail on serious felony charges after she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the department. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was there as Miller surrendered. She pulled up...
Mother and boyfriend arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.
wbrz.com
Man found guilty of murdering relatives at family gathering in Pointe Coupee
NEW ROADS - A man charged with slaughtering his own cousins and injuring his uncle during a family gathering in Pointe Coupee Parish back in 2021 now faces a life sentence after he was found guilty this week. On Friday, District Attorney Tony Clayton announced that Morris Hollins was convicted...
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall. Police have put out a warrant for Nykeesha Boudoin on the charge of felony theft. She is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses from the retailer in early […]
an17.com
Police: Suspect charged in two separate rape investigations
Earlier this week, detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department made an arrest on a rape investigation from October of 2022. Detectives placed additional charges on Devin Brazile for violation of LRS 14:62.8 Home Invasion, 14:42 First Degree Rape, and 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property for an incident that occurred on 10/18/2022 on Foster Street in Denham Springs, LA.
theadvocate.com
Man who pleaded guilty in Baton Rouge murder-for-hire case dies at Angola, officials say
A confessed hit man set to testify in the domestic murder-for-hire case against a former Baton Rouge car dealer was found dead Friday in a state prison, authorities said. According to spokesman Ken Pastorick, staff found Tyler Ashpaugh unresponsive in his cell and "immediately initiated life saving measures" before Prison EMS brought him to the prison infirmary, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
wbrz.com
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night
GONZALES - Eight people were taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for a suspect tied to the shooting of a retired law enforcement officer in Mississippi led investigators to Ascension Parish. The Vicksburg Post identified that officer as Mike Ouzts, a former Warren County sheriff's deputy who also...
Grand jury indicts man accused of raping child, officials say
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish grand jury has officially charged a Livingston Parish man with rape. According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, was indicted on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for two counts of first-degree rape when the victim is under age 13. Officials said...
wbrz.com
Officers trying to identify suspects who allegedly used box cutters to cut phones from store wires
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify two people caught on camera cutting demo phones from a T-Mobile retailer with box cutters during an armed robbery. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the armed robbery happened on the evening of Jan. 20 at T-Mobile on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.
thesource.com
[WATCH] College Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged Rape
Four teenagers have been arrested in the rape of a Louisiana State University sorority member after she was dumped on the side of the road and fatally struck by a car following a night of drinking, police said. Questions gave been made about establishments and underage drinking. Kaivon Deondre Washington,...
theadvocate.com
wbrz.com
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
theadvocate.com
Livingston man indicted on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13, officials say
A 33-year-old man was indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury on two counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, the district attorney's office said Thursday. The jury returned the indictment Tuesday for Welner Sura of Livingston. He is set to appear for arraignment on...
wbrz.com
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
Shooting leaves at least one injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
