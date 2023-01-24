BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly approached and shot at his ex, who had an active protective order against him. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim told deputies she was at her ex, Tre'deon Hilliard's, house on Maribel Drive to drop off their child for a visit. After Hilliard took the child inside, he reportedly walked up to the victim and brandished a pistol, telling her he would shoot her car if she tried to leave.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO