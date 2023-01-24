ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston

Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
JOHNSTON, RI
Johnston's Panther of the Week, Jan. 19, 2023

POTW: The Jan. 19, 2023, Panther of the Week is Cam Vanstone. Cam was nominated by Mr. Matthew Nerney and Mrs. Lauren DeSilva. They said that Cam has a consistently positive attitude and is doing great in all of his classes. He is always cheering, smiling, and respectful. Cam is a senior and on the basketball team. He is also a high honors student. (Photos submitted by Matt Velino, Johnston High School Assistant Principal)
JOHNSTON, RI
Breaking the mold

The Community College of Rhode Island boasts some of the top women’s athletic programs in the country and offers sports in all three seasons each year. It is common practice for junior colleges to offer such programs in 2023, but even when Title IX was established in 1972, it was anything but.
WARWICK, RI
Fishing show gearing up

The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more. “At press time we...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Revolutionary Inspiration

The other night my father was scanning some old slides and sent me a picture of me on April 19, 1975, at the 200th anniversary of the battle at Lexington and Concord. I was nine years old at the time and was infatuated with April 19th, and my love of the history of the American Revolution had begun a few years earlier in 1973. I have to say that the picture brought back many memories, but it also made me feel really old that it was Fifty years ago! The image of the little kid in a tri-cornered hat and toy musket made me also think back to how that infatuation as a kid has never waned and has grown so much.
CONCORD, MA
French Toast

Everyone loves French Toast, right? This little love bug is one of the puppies that is available from a litter of puppies known as "Wendy's" pups. There are seven girls currently available, they are adorable mixed breed pups and they are all different colors! To view more photos, please visit www.heartofri.org You can go to view the puppies in person at Heart of RI 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. Wednesday-Friday 12-2 or Saturday 10-2. You may also call 401-467-3670 for more information. These pups are happy, playful and waiting for their very own family!
CRANSTON, RI

