Read full article on original website
Related
ABC13 Houston
'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' season 2 now streaming on Disney+
NEW YORK -- For some who came of age after the year 2000, "The Proud Family" remains a touchstone. As so many of you saw yourselves in the animated tale of one very boisterous family. A reboot on Disney+ called "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" did well enough to warrant a second season that has now begun streaming.
ABC13 Houston
'Hello, New...toys': Fisher-Price releases 'Seinfeld' Little People collector set for adults
PHILADELPHIA -- Put on your best puffy shirt. Bring out that piece of cake you've been saving since King Edward VIII's wedding. And tell your kids Soda and Seven that there's big news!. Fisher-Price has introduced a new set of its popular Little People toys - and it's not even...
ABC13 Houston
Paris Hilton announces birth of 1st child
The 41-year-old entrepreneur and her husband Carter Reum, also 41, recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, "Good Morning America" has confirmed. Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Hilton shared an adorable close-up of the baby holding her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words," she...
Comments / 0