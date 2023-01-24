Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
Chesapeake, Ohio man arrested after deputies seize 2,500 counterfeit pills in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to […]
Police searching for known drug trafficker that rammed police cruiser during chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson has announced that a man is wanted after he rammed a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man who is also known to be trafficking quantities of drugs.
YAHOO!
Woman accused of attempted murder approaches trial
Jan. 26—CATLETTSBURG — A woman accused of attempted murder after trying, and failing, to set a gas station clerk on fire two years ago appeared via video conference in Boyd County Circuit Court on Thursday morning. Felicia Helton, 37, of Ashland, is accused of walking into the Sunoco...
23-year-old man arrested for burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy warrants
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man was brought into custody by deputies Tuesday due to a number of outstanding warrants. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were conducting road patrols in the Danville area. During these patrols deputies...
Burglars found wheeling washing machine out of residence arrested for breaking and entering
JEFFERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Saint Albans men face charges in relation to the theft of several home appliances, including a dryer and washing machine, from a Kanawha County residence. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 2:51am, deputies were dispatched to...
Coal Grove, Ohio police officer fired after videos surface of him drinking on village property
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK)—A Coal Grove police officer was fired after he was seen on video drinking with at least five other people at a village-owned property. According to a Facebook release from the Village of Coal Grove, they were contacted by an anonymous person on Saturday, Jan. 21 who said they had video footage […]
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with murder in fight death
A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
q95fm.net
One Arrested, One In Hospital Following Domestic Violence Situation
A man out of Logan County was arrested on Sunday and is now facing charges related to a domestic violence situation. Deputies responded to Henlawson following a report of a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend. Upon their arrival, officers made arrangements for the female victim to be transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/25/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Eddie Kennedy, 67, of Webbville, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
YAHOO!
Coal Grove Police officer resigns after unauthorized party in village building (WITH VIDEO)
COAL GROVE — A Coal Grove police officer has resigned after videos surfaced of a party being held in the H. Jae Roush Community Building, which houses the mayor's court and the police station. In the Snapchat videos, believed to have been taken on Dec. 23 or Dec. 24,...
