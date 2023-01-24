ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

WSAZ

Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Woman accused of attempted murder approaches trial

Jan. 26—CATLETTSBURG — A woman accused of attempted murder after trying, and failing, to set a gas station clerk on fire two years ago appeared via video conference in Boyd County Circuit Court on Thursday morning. Felicia Helton, 37, of Ashland, is accused of walking into the Sunoco...
WOWK 13 News

Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Man charged with murder in fight death

A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
IRONTON, OH
q95fm.net

One Arrested, One In Hospital Following Domestic Violence Situation

A man out of Logan County was arrested on Sunday and is now facing charges related to a domestic violence situation. Deputies responded to Henlawson following a report of a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend. Upon their arrival, officers made arrangements for the female victim to be transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 1/25/23

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Eddie Kennedy, 67, of Webbville, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
CARTER COUNTY, KY

