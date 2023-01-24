Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Be ready for excessively heavy rain event Tuesday
As an upper-level trough of low pressure moved east of the area, clear skies returned by late Sunday. The upper-level flow will be from the northwest allowing temperatures to crater for Monday morning. Lows will plummet into the 20s along the north of the I-30 corridor, while the rest of the area will be near or just below freezing. Monday will find abundant sunshine with afternoon highs ranging through the 50s. Take time to enjoy your Monday because there will be a significantly wet and possibly stormy weather event unfolding in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday. This event will last through the day Tuesday into the overnight hours before ending very early Wednesday morning.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
KXII.com
Man injured after striking tree in McCurtain County
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Valliant man is in the hospital after he drove into a tree in McCurtain county. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning near Garvin. Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler was driving south on Barn Swallow Road but kept...
KXII.com
New details in fatal shooting of woman in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 has learned new details about what led up to the fatal shooting of a woman in Choctaw County on Tuesday. Court documents said Chase Rocha, 21, was intoxicated when he got into an argument with his step-father, Dakota Amix, early Tuesday morning at a home on Unger Rd. near Boswell.
KTBS
Man pronounced dead after McCurtain County crash
MILLERTON, Okla. - One man is dead after a crash Sunday evening in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop E, it happened just after 7 p.m. along Ok-98 about a half mile south of Millerton. Authorities say Charles Adkins, 64, was northbound on Ok-98 when his pickup...
KSLA
Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
KSLA
Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two men from Houston have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. According to Eastern District of Texas Attorney’s Office, Teddrick Solomon, 26, and Corde St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Jan. 24, 2023, Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789. On the next day (Jan. 25), St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789 as well.
KXII.com
Boswell man arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting his mother early Tuesday morning. Chase Rocha allegedly shot a woman on Unger Road sometime after 2 a.m. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said the victim was identified as Rocha’s mother. Rocha fled the scene,...
KTBS
Juror in Taylor Parker murder trial speaks out
NEW BOSTON, Texas - For nine weeks, 12 Bowie County jurors heard horrific details in the trial of Taylor Parker. Parker is now sitting on death row for the killing of Reagan Hancock, 21, and cutting her infant, Braxlynn, from the womb in 2020. The jurors were not only tasked...
Comments / 0