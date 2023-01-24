Read full article on original website
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
WLOX
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
WLOX
Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents
It was cold start this morning with lows in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Today will be nice and sunny but still cool with highs in the upper 50s. We could see a few high, thin clouds passing through this afternoon. We will feel a warming trend this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday, upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. It will be more humid as the atmosphere is getting primed for the scattered showers and thunderstorms which will be likely Sunday afternoon. A few storms could be heavy. The wet pattern will continue next week.
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
WLOX
How to help the homeless in South Mississippi
WLOX
Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In the state of Mississippi, an average of 149 new cases are detected annually, according to The Mississippi State Department of Health. While the numbers are staggering, the disease is preventable.
WLOX
Meet Bobby Freeman, Mississippi's first cybersecurity director
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating scene near Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gulfport Police are part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that appears to be centered on Old Highway 49. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the area. Police were at Grace Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49 right around lunchtime. Crime scene tape was strung up around the church.
Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns
Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
WLOX
Traffic stop uncovers trafficking operation and leads to girl’s rescue, Baldwin County SO says
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County on Wednesday revealed a human trafficking operation and resulted in the rescue of an 18-year-old victim, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Unit conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 10 near the...
WLOX
Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi
WLOX
Gulfport Fire Department safety program in high gear after deadly fire
WLOX
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
WLOX
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
wxxv25.com
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
WLOX
Biloxi High to hold virtual classes on Friday due to water pressure issues
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to water pressure issues at Biloxi High School, officials have announced that classes will be held virtually on Friday. The change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. High school students will log into classes virtually using Google Classroom and attendance will be taken and live instruction will be provided.
WPMI
Mobile Police respond to Baker High School in response to terrorist threat on social media
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School in reference to a social media post circulating concerning a possible threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a student may have circulated the media post. The...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect for Possession with Intent to Distribute
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Michael A. Savarese of Long Beach and charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The arrest took place in Wisteria Lane and was the result of an incident where officers were called for a welfare...
