WLOX

Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents

It was cold start this morning with lows in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Today will be nice and sunny but still cool with highs in the upper 50s. We could see a few high, thin clouds passing through this afternoon. We will feel a warming trend this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday, upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. It will be more humid as the atmosphere is getting primed for the scattered showers and thunderstorms which will be likely Sunday afternoon. A few storms could be heavy. The wet pattern will continue next week.
WJTV 12

Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
WLOX

How to help the homeless in South Mississippi

Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
WLOX

Meet Bobby Freeman, Mississippi's first cybersecurity director

Gulfport Fire Department safety program in high gear after deadly fire. The day after a deadly fire at the William Bell Apartments in Gulfport, Gulfport firefighters are doing what they can to keep something like this from happening again. Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups.
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police investigating scene near Grace Temple Baptist Church

Gulfport Police are part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that appears to be centered on Old Highway 49. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the area. Police were at Grace Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49 right around lunchtime. Crime scene tape was strung up around the church.
Magnolia State Live

Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns

Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
WLOX

Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi

WLOX

Gulfport Fire Department safety program in high gear after deadly fire

Each year, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer.
WLOX

Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
wxxv25.com

Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire

New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
WLOX

Biloxi High to hold virtual classes on Friday due to water pressure issues

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to water pressure issues at Biloxi High School, officials have announced that classes will be held virtually on Friday. The change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. High school students will log into classes virtually using Google Classroom and attendance will be taken and live instruction will be provided.
