Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Austin Theory Didn’t Know Vince McMahon Would Have A Match At Wrestlemania Until The Day Before
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Austin Theory revealed he didn’t know Vince McMahon would have a match at Wrestlemania 38 until the night before. He also spoke about how his onscreen pairing with McMahon began. McMahon had a surprise match at night two of Wrestlemania, defeating Pat McAfee after McAfee beat Theory.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Looks Back at His ‘Very Intense’ 2022, Wants NJPW To Be the #1 Company In Wrestling
Will Ospreay recently reflected on his 2022, and named putting NJPW back on top as a goal for the coming year. Ospreay spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and talked about his loss to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, his goals for 2023 and more. A few excerpts are below:
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
411mania.com
Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson. * Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact No Surrender
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place tomorrow in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar,...
411mania.com
411’s This is Awesome Report: Most Awesome Royal Rumble Moments
-Since it is Royal Rumble season here is a plug for my latest Retro Review (Royal Rumble 1996). This is Awesome has returned with season two and fittingly this episode is all about The Royal Rumble. For many this is their favorite show of the year. This should be fun! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
– Fightful Select reports that WWE made some significant changes to its women’s title programs for the first quarter of this year, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to the report, the SmackDown Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez that took place on the December 30 episode of SmackDown was originally slated to take place one month later at the Royal Rumble event itself.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2022 (#70-61)
70. AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm [c] vs. Jamie Hayter – AEW Full Gear. They opened things with some mat work because taking the fight to the outside where it got much more intense. Hayter took a shot into the ring post and came back by throwing Toni around. Jamie took control but made the mistake of getting too cocky, which allowed Toni to get going again. It was as if the Britt Baker influence was kicking in for Jamie and it cost her. Both ladies were down after a headbutt spot and Rebel (not Reba) ran down for potential shenanigans. Toni had a busted nose from Jamie’s shots. Rebel hit Toni with the title to set up a massive near fall and Rebel got ejected. Britt Baker also hit a Curb Stomp onto the title and Jamie hit Storm Zero, yet it still only got two. The crowd was 100% behind Jamie by this point. Toni took a shot into the exposed turnbuckle and ate Hayterade to rightfully give us a new champion after 15:16. I don’t think they needed some of the overbooking and I didn’t like the finisher kickouts but that ruled and I was totally invested because of how much I love Jamie. [****]
411mania.com
Note On Why Wardlow Has Not Been on AEW TV Lately
Wardlow lost a match (and his ponytail) to Samoa Joe a month ago but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Wardlow has not been on TV is because he’s dealing with an injury. The attack from Joe after their match was done to write him off of TV. However, it’s believed he won’t be gone long.
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.25.23
This is going to be an emotional one as the main event will feature the Jay Briscoe Tribute match between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. If that’s not enough, we’re still on the way to Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson gets to wrestle again. This time he has to find a way around Brian Cage, which is quite the different opponent than he has had in recent weeks. Other than that, the Gunns and the Acclaimed are going to have family therapy, which could go in a few different ways. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens Battles Solo Sikoa
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is the go-home show for the Royal Rumble and will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium.
411mania.com
Hulk Hogan Tweets a Plea For Toilet Paper
Hulk Hogan was out of toilet paper on Wednesday, and he sent a plea to all of Twitter to help him. The WWE Hall of Famer took to his Twitter account today to send what appear to be inadvertent tweets, writing:. “Help”. “I ran out of toiler paper brother,help!!!!!!!!”. Hogan...
411mania.com
TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite including a TBS Championship match. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:. * TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match:...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.27.23
It’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble and that means we have some final pushes to make to get us to the big event. In this case, we are probably going to have some more names added to the Royal Rumbles, but there is also a Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa match that will probably involve the Bloodline. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs....
Comments / 0