Vice Media Group has signed a substantial content partnership with Saudi-owned MBC Group, the Middle East’s top broadcaster. The wide-ranging deal will see the financially ailing youth-focused digital media company create Arabic-language content exclusively for MBC “across a wide range of lifestyle verticals, including food, music, fashion, the visual arts, and video games,” according to a joint statement. The partnership also involves training local media professionals in Saudi Arabia and across the rest of the MENA region.

2 DAYS AGO