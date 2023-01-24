Read full article on original website
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
Lopez Bakery & Restaurant's future uncertain as family falls on hard times
A long-time business in the heart of Milwaukee's south side is at risk of shutting its doors. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant has given the taste of Hispanic culture for the past 50 years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
radiomilwaukee.org
This historic church has been sold, future use remains unclear
On this week's Urban Spelunking, we discuss the next chapter of a historic Milwaukee church — or at least as much as we know right now. New Holy Ghost Tabernacle Church sold the 1887 building at 140 W. Garfield Ave. to developer Ryan Pattee for $400,000. But what will come next? Pattee says it's too early to say, but plans will not include a demolition.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective
Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg &Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
shepherdexpress.com
Win Tickets to the Great Lakes Pet Expo!
Wisconsin’sfurriest residents will strut their stuff and show off their talent at the 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The fun begins with VIP Shopping starting at 9 a.m. with general hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., held at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park in West Allis. Animal lovers big and small will have a blast at the biggest charitable event in Southeast Wisconsin, benefiting Wisconsin’s homeless pet population. click here.
TMJ4's first look at the new hotel in Deer District, 'The Trade Milwaukee'
Soon visitors at the new hotel being built in the Deer District will hear the roar of the crowd - but for now it's the rumble of a busy construction site that fills the air.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Jan. 27-29
The Fireside is bringing back their most popular show from last season, Piano Men: Generations. It features father-son duo Terry and Nick Davies paying tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John. They’ll play hits like “Only the Good Die Young,” “Bennie and the Jets” and, of course, “Piano Man.” Come prepared with song picks, since there are opportunities to shout out requests. Tickets and menu details are available online.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Razing Hilltop Services in Barton, WI
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Three short months after Harold and Ann Schnorenberg announced they were selling their Hilltop Service station, the building was razed to make way for the next development. Washington County Insider on YouTube. It was a dreary Wednesday afternoon when an...
milwaukeemag.com
11 Questions for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s CEO
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is set to enter the booming sports gambling business and will, over the coming months, construct a sleek sportsbook on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property to serve bettors looking to wager on the action. “It’ll be the full package. The vibe will be one where you...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin's Experimental Aircraft Association celebrates 70th anniversary
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) was founded in Milwaukee in 1953 and has since grown into one of the world’s biggest organizations for aviation enthusiasts. It's perhaps best known for its museum in Oshkosh and its annual AirVenture festival, which is the biggest of its kind in the world.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Poblocki moving to New Berlin
NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm arson, entertainer loses costumes and more
MILWAUKEE - An arson near Prospect and Belleview on Milwaukee's east side destroyed a popular entertainer's costumes and more. You may have seen Angel Alvarez dancing at 16th and Greenfield as Spider-Man or busting a move on Downer. He has been entertaining in Milwaukee for decades. "I would just go...
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
wuwm.com
Charles Allis Art Museum renamed for exhibition on feminism, gender equality
In the Charles Allis Art Museum’s basement, a carefully stacked pile of chairs occupies a bowling lane, nearly reaching the ceiling. Windowpanes are strategically placed in front of a projector, distorting a video that shows scenes from childbirth and other feminine imagery. It’s a piece by Chicago-based artist, Pia Cruzalegui, and just part of the museum’s newest exhibition.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee's Behavioral Health Services mobile crisis teams are ready to respond
The Behavioral Health Division has many resources for people in the Milwaukee area. However, their areas and service methods are more than their building or office hours. The county also has mobile resources in addition to the 24-hour crisis line, which you can reach at 414-257-7222. When you call this number, Crisis Mobile Teams (CMT) are ready to venture out into the community to respond to mental health emergencies.
Greater Milwaukee Today
WISRED Initiative shows the reality that there are many like-minded people in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha School Board, the Arrowhead School Board and the Muskego-Norway School Board have all approved guidance that requires parental permission before a student can change their name and pronouns at school. All three of these boards have a majority of WISRED initiative members who were elected this past spring.
