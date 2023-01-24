Read full article on original website
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
Door County Pulse
Clipper Skiers, Snowboarders at Mt. Ashwabay
Sturgeon Bay’s ski and snowboard team headed to northwest Wisconsin to compete Tuesday in a Northern Conference event at Mt. Ashwabay in Bayfield County. Clippers junior Tristan Brilla, who competed in his first action of the season this year, finished second among all snowboarders, picking up where he left off last year as a state qualifier.
16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior
Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
WEAU-TV 13
Store awning collapses in Polk County
Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple first responders assist with trapped driver after rollover crash in Wisconsin
CANTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders from multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash in northwestern Wisconsin after the driver became trapped in their truck. Deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Canton. In the photos provided, the...
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County Sheriff’s Department locates missing man; found safe
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that a man that was reported missing since Jan. 13 was found safe on Friday. 41-year-old Daniel Evitch was reported missing in a Facebook post on Friday made by the Sheriff’s Department. The post, which has been deleted, did not include any follow-up information, but a member of the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Evitch was found safe a few hours after the post was published.
wwisradio.com
Barron County Couple Looking at Charges for Running a Party House; Tattooing Two 15 Year Olds
(Barron, WI) — A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two 15-year-olds. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house. During the investigation, detectives learned McCarty gave two 15-year-old tattoos without their parents permission.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
