Read full article on original website
Related
Was North Dakota Named One Of The Worst Places To Start A Business??
Getting a business off the ground is full of challenges: Getting a business loan, finding a location, getting whatever inventory you may need, staffing, and so many other things go into it. The past few years have been especially difficult for business owners. Social distancing, chip shortages, shipping delays, illness,...
UPDATE: North Dakota Cigar Smokers Rejoice ( For Now )
A long-fought battle THIS time does NOT "Go Up In Smoke" * ( of a plan ) come to nothing. "more than one dream is about to go up in smoke" That's the definition of that phrase to perfection - thanks to OxfordLanguages. This has been a battle for years...
Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?
I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
Meet North Dakota’s First Woman On The Bachelor Tonight
ABC's The Bachelor kicks off for another drama-filled season tonight. What's different about this season, for the first time ever a woman from North Dakota will be a contestant. Introducing Madi Johnson. As you can see from the photos below, she is stunning. What's unique about this season of the...
Can You Guess North Dakota’s Favorite Pasta Dish?
I'm pretty sure everyone on the planet loves pasta. If you don't like at least one pasta dish, I'm concerned; how is that possible?. A company called Chicco USA did a study over the course of FIVE YEARS, looking at Google search trends to find each state's favorite dish. They found that North Dakotans do have a favorite, and it might not be what you think it is.
How To Embrace & Enjoy Winter In North Dakota & Minnesota
Wrapping up months of a white background can be hard for some. At times may even feel as thou there is no end in sight. But fear not, there will be a change before you know it. Looking at the white, cold, sometimes frosty scenery, we challenge you to find the beauty. Instead, do not complain about the weather. Okay, let's be real we are ALL allowed to complain though when it's subzero temperatures with windchills that could kill you. That is allowed. And you are allowed to complain too when stuck shoveling, snow blowing in it, dressed as though you're living on the Planet of Hoth, and since your truck, tractor, or any other motorized method of transportation will not start. Leaving you to dream of a herd of Tauntauns; yes - YOU CAN THAN COMPLAIN.
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
North Dakota weather is about to get active. Another clipper system is about to hit North Dakota on Thursday, and this one will pack a bigger punch than the previous systems recently. January was a pretty quiet month weather-wise in Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota. After seeing 20-plus...
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Climate Prediction Center Has North Dakota Shivering In February
January gave North Dakota a break from its shovels, snowblowers, and snowplows. That could be about to change. The Climate Prediction Center has released its February Forecast. First, let's look at their temperature forecast. January was about average for North Dakota as far as temperatures go with no real arctic...
Here Is The Most Popular Language To Learn In North Dakota
Researchers at Writing Tips looked at the average number of Google searches in each state for learning a language. After analyzing data over several months, they found that North Dakotans are very interested in learning several languages. That said, there is one people are searching for the most. The Most...
ORDER NOW! Before The Next Snow Day In North Dakota Or MInnesota
Bound to happen, there is a lot of winter left up in these northern parts. The latest forecasts do not help when they are predicting a sub-zero to kick off February. Thinking back on the past snow days, we have put the pencil to the paper. Come up with fun activities, games, or ideas. Order these now, and you will be looking forward to a day home. A day home from school, work or an evening together with family & friends, where being "snowbound" would not be the worst thing in the world. Besides, sometimes a "snow day" and a "game night" is just what the doctor prescribed. We may have not taken the good doctor's advice, but when living where we do, Mother Nature has a way of forcing that prescription on us all from time to time. Hence take advantage. Be prepared. Have a few tricks up your sleeves. Hide them away from the kids. Take that "Me Time" you have been needing the first opportunity you get. Embrace that time "Stuck At Home". There are lots of ways, but some of these more fun ones we felt were worth having ready for the next time "Old Man Winter" comes knocking and says, "No Travel Advised." There is no getting around that fact when you live in the northern part of the country. Blessed with sunrises and sunsets like no other and the Sun Dogs to go along with them.
In ND -When Safety Becomes An Issue – OSHA Is Called In
When a business starts getting complaints, and the same stores get called out - OSHA takes it seriously. Such as the case of Dollar General - the chain that has 60 stores in North Dakota ( according to dollargeneral.com last April of 2022 ) - there is a report that 5 of them are being investigated by OSHA ( Occupational Health and Safety Administration ). Simply put by osha.gov "With the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, Congress created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance" --In other words if there are safety issues, a risk of employees or customers possibly getting hurt on-site you better believe that OSHA will hear about it. Such as the case of Dollar General.
Have You Heard Of North Dakota’s Favorite TV Show??
Here's the truth about most of our days. We wake up, go to work, run errands on our lunch breaks, pick up our kids from school, make dinner, and if we're lucky enough to have any energy left, we sit down and watch an hour or two of TV. Since...
These 10 Animals Are On North Dakota’s Endangered Species List
If you're an animal lover, this may be hard to hear. Yes, there are many endangered animals/species all over the world. Not only that, but there are several species on another list, where they are likely to become endangered in the future. Efforts To Protect. It's a beautiful thing, that...
Is North Dakota The Coldest State & Which Is 2023’s Coldest City??
The worst is still to come! -- Sorry, that's not very optimistic. Winter is blowing by, but January and February tend to be the coldest months, so bundle up. North Dakotans are a bunch of very warm and friendly folks, but our winters are brutal. World Population Review looked at the temperatures and ranked each state.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Is Josh Duhamel Only In ND All The Time Because He’s Getting Paid
I recently got a tip from a friend of mine that Josh Duhamel was in Grand Forks attending his niece's basketball game who plays for Minot High. You can read all about that here. It wasn't long after I posted that story the trolls were just lining up. A few...
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
Proposed North Dakota Bill To Ban Cabaret Exposure To Minors
"What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the Cabaret" But only if you're 18 or over...old chum. Lyrics by Liza Minnelli and legislation proposed by Bismarck Representative Brandon Prichard R-Dis. 8. Just when you thought it...
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0