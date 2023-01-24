Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?
Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
A Minnesota Team Just Won The World Snow Sculpting Championship’s In Stillwater!
It only makes sense that the winning team at the World Snow Sculpting Championships held this past week in Stillwater came from a state that gets snow, what's even better is that the winning team came from Minnesota. A big congrats to all of the teams that competed in the...
KX Conversation: Refugees
During the conversation, Triska-Dally discussed how the state helps facilitate refugees, how many refugees are living in the state, what countries they're coming from, what the most difficult thing is about resettling, and how North Dakotans can get involved.
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0