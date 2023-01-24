ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?

Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

KX Conversation: Refugees

During the conversation, Triska-Dally discussed how the state helps facilitate refugees, how many refugees are living in the state, what countries they're coming from, what the most difficult thing is about resettling, and how North Dakotans can get involved.
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy