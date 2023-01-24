Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline this weekend: Toy Show, Swim-A-Saurus Rex and Pokemon Weekend
It appears to be that time of year - when events on community calendars are few and far between. Help your friends and neighbors find great things to do, right here in Saline. Post to our free community calendar. ... 4 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 27 -...
A new Ann Arbor church aims to be a place where people are ‘seen, heard and loved’
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new church has recently launched in Ann Arbor and is welcoming anyone who wants to join. Emmaus Lutheran Church officially began its work at 420 W. Liberty St. and had its first Sunday service on Jan. 22. The new church was created with the help of two existing Ann Arbor churches, University Lutheran Chapel and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
2 Ann Arbor restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Award
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Ann Arbor restaurants have the made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, one of them for the first time. Spencer, 113 E. Liberty St., was of one of 20 restaurants which snagged the title of semifinalist of the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Ji Hye Kim, owner of Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim, was named to the semifinalist list for Best Chef in the Great Lakes area.
New Mott Community College chair told staffer ‘don’t be a (expletive)’ on hot mic
FLINT, MI – Newly elected Mott Community College Board Chair Andy Everman was caught on a hot mic telling a staff member to “don’t be a p****” during his first meeting in charge. The MCC Board of Trustee meetings are livestreamed where his comments could be...
thesalinepost.com
Wife, Mother of 2 Alice Marie Steiner Worked for 35 Years at Michigan Bell Telephone Company
On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Mom walked into the arms of Jesus. Alice Marie Steiner was born on February 28th, 1935, in California Corners, MI, the daughter of Aaron and Harriet (Bennett) Waterbury. She attended a single room schoolhouse through eighth grade. Later she graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti, MI in 1952, where during her senior year, she was homecoming queen. On May 6th, 1958, Alice and Jack Steiner were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. Alice had worked for 35 years for the Michigan Bell Telephone Company.
Jackson School Board at odds over superintendent pay, evaluation process
JACKSON, MI - Some Jackson School Board members are unhappy with the extra duty pay Superintendent Jeff Beal continues to make and the evaluation process that led to the most recent raise he received in his recently-renewed contract. JPS board members Kesha Hamilton and Libby Brown have raised issue with...
whmi.com
Conely Takes Issue With BEA Office At Brighton High School
It's the elephant in the room. A matter that had been swept under the rug and lay dormant for a very long time is again being debated by the Brighton Board of Education. At issue is that the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton Area Schools teachers, conducts its meetings — as well as other union business — in a classroom at Brighton High School. Brighton Area Schools officials acknowledge that this has been the norm for roughly 40 years, even though its legality has been a subject of scrutiny. Significantly, it’s part of the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teachers’ union.
When did the University of Michigan last have a snow day? Santa Ono ignites discussion
ANN ARBOR, MI - It probably comes as no surprise to most that the University of Michigan is open Wednesday. But President Santa Ono is being given a crash course on social media on just how many snow days the Ann Arbor campus has had in recent memory. Ono received...
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
Traffic signal, turn lanes coming to North Territorial Road in western Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An intersection northeast of Dexter on North Territorial Road will look very different by the end of the year. The junction of North Territorial and Webster Church roads, in northern Washtenaw County, is set for a $1.4-million safety improvement project during the upcoming construction season, Washtenaw County Road Commission officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. The hunter arrived at his...
Clubhouse fire at Washtenaw County golf course causes $1M worth of damage, investigators say
Fire and DTE Energy investigators are continuing efforts to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a golf course clubhouse to the tune of $1 million in Washtenaw County.
thesalinepost.com
Hansen, Weaver Make President's List at Miami University
OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence. Libbey Hansen of Saline, MI is earning a BA Emer Tech Bus & Design in...
thesalinepost.com
Everett, Dils, and Gillow Make Dean's List at Miami University
OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence. Alyson Everett of Saline, MI (48176) earning a Bachelor of Science, M.S. in Statistics in...
thesalinepost.com
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 27 - Sunday, Jan 29
Well, it only took until the last week of January, but winter is here, snow days and all. Still, the temperatures aren't awful for this time of year. Enjoy the outdoors. Snow most likely from 4-11 p.m. High: 32° Low: 19° with a 55% chance of snow with 9 mph...
thesalinepost.com
Snowstorm Makes for a Busy Afternoon at the Saline Area Fire Department
11:52 a.m. - White van in the ditch on Platt Road near Begole Road. There was minor damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries. 12:07 p.m. - Electrical hazard. Transformer sparking on the 200 block of Willis Road. 1:20 p.m. - White vehicle in a ditch near Moon and...
Northville Downs race track proposes move to Plymouth Township
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing track in the state could be getting an upgrade. Northville Downs has been around since the 1940s. The lease for Northville Downs is slated to wrap up this year. CBS News Detroit is learning the next steps for the oldest horse racing facility in the state.A proposal was recently submitted in Plymouth Township to relocate the facility there. "The city of Northville has finally agreed on a multi-tenant, multi-use sight for the old Northville Downs property in the city," said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "It's my understanding that they will...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor Huron’s Thomas twins announce college football commitments
ANN ARBOR – Jamari Thomas and Jamil Thomas have been together at every step on the football field and that will continue at the college level. The Ann Arbor Huron standout football players and twin brothers announced their commitment to play for Saginaw Valley State on Thursday afternoon.
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
