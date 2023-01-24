MDC: Mountain Lion struck on Missouri Highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today announced that a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge in Franklin County.
