The ERP leader looks to expand on innovative capabilities and customer success in the new year. VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced a new brand vision for 2023, helping enterprises across the hardgoods, food, and pharmaceutical markets expand their business with its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, and cloud subsidiary, VAI Cloud. For the past two years, VAI achieved significant year-over-year growth in its customer base, with revenue of approximately 50 million USD and a significant number of new customers selecting S2K Enterprise to run in VAI Cloud to gain security and scalability for their ERP needs.

22 HOURS AGO