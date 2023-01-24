Read full article on original website
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
enewschannels.com
Stephen Walther of Alliance Group Elected to Federation of Americans for Consumer Choice (FACC) Board of Directors
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — NEWS: Alliance Group announced that Stephen Walther, Vice President of Sales & Distribution, has been elected to the FACC Board of Directors. Walther will bring with him decades of experience in the Life Insurance and Financial Services Industry, and a long track record of leading innovative and diverse teams of independent insurance agents and agencies across the country.
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
ffnews.com
Former Plaid Product Leader Launches Wafi.cash: A Fast, Secure, and Cost-Effective Payment Processing Platform for Ecommerce Businesses
Wafi, Inc., a next generation bank payment processing provider, is proud to announce the launch of Wafi.cash, a revolutionary payment processing platform that provides ecommerce businesses with a simple API to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective processing of bank payments. The platform eliminates redundant entities in the payment processing flow,...
enewschannels.com
Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) names Don MacKillop Regional Director of Enterprise Sales
(SALT LAKE CITY, Utah) — NEWS: Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today it has hired Don MacKillop as regional director of enterprise sales. In this role, MacKillop will be tasked with expanding MMI’s growing roster of mortgage enterprise clients, which now includes 20 of the top 25 lenders in the nation, while also driving brand awareness and adoption in mortgage-related verticals, such as title and insurance.
Phys.org
New report details AI infrastructure for Earth system predictability
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help collect, understand and analyze large sets of information has the potential to revolutionize our ability to observe, understand and predict processes in Earth's systems. Researchers and scientists are working together to apply AI and modeling techniques such as machine learning (ML) to...
enewschannels.com
Valo Media, a user-generated content (UGC) agency, partners with OptionsSwing, an online education tech company
(WESTBOROUGH, Mass.) — NEWS: Valo Media, a user-generated content (UGC) agency, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with OptionsSwing, an online education technology company. This new partnership will bring innovative solutions for strategic marketing initiatives as well as brand new content that will help OptionsSwing reach and engage a wider global audience.
aiexpress.io
How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment
Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
ffnews.com
Global Processing Services Appoints Former Visa Executive Jim McCarthy to Lead Global Sales and Product
Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will lead GPS’ global commercial and product teams in close collaboration with Kevin on sales acceleration.
enewschannels.com
Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), is the first secondary marketing platform to integrate with Freddie Mac’s Income Limits
(SAN DIEGO, Calif.) — NEWS: Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, is pleased to announce it is the first secondary marketing platform to integrate with Freddie Mac’s Income Limits application programming interface (API) created for the first-time home buyer area median income (AMI) limits. Income Limits allows for the accurate pricing of Credit Fee in Price (Exhibit 19, or “Credit Fees”) waivers. This is the latest in a series of successful API integrations between MCT and Freddie Mac, and helps promote both pricing transparency and housing affordability.
informedinfrastructure.com
Hydrogen: De Gaulle Fleurance advised VINCI Concessions within the context of a strategic partnership with Hype
Hype develops and operates the first hydrogen mobility platform that simultaneously integrates supply and production, distribution, and usage. The company operates the world’s largest fleet of hydrogen taxis. VINCI Concessions, a global player in transport infrastructure development and management, has announced the completion of a €15 million investment in...
scaffoldmag.com
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
salestechstar.com
VAI Announces New Brand Vision for 2023 Focusing on Cloud-based ERP for Enterprise Success
The ERP leader looks to expand on innovative capabilities and customer success in the new year. VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced a new brand vision for 2023, helping enterprises across the hardgoods, food, and pharmaceutical markets expand their business with its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, and cloud subsidiary, VAI Cloud. For the past two years, VAI achieved significant year-over-year growth in its customer base, with revenue of approximately 50 million USD and a significant number of new customers selecting S2K Enterprise to run in VAI Cloud to gain security and scalability for their ERP needs.
Woonsocket Call
Entrepreneur Michael Wong Creates OSE: A Revolutionary eCommerce Business Formula
The OSE is a set of innovative strategies that make it easy to build a successful online business within seven days. Michael Wong, an entrepreneur, coach, and the founder of Hong Kong Online Store Alliance, has created a game-changing formula for a successful online business. Named the Online Store Entrepreneurship System or OSE, this highly efficient set of strategies enables individuals to start an online store with just a mobile phone in seven days.
nftgators.com
Accenture Ramps Up Metaverse Campaign with a Strategic Investment in Forma Vision
Accenture Ventures has announced a strategic investment in Forma Vision. Forma Vision provides 3D technology that enables the creation of holographic images of people, objects and environments. The partnership is part of Accenture’s mission of developing technologies that connect the physical and digital worlds. Accenture Ventures, the investment arm...
