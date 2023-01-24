ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Man arrested for shooting neighbor as he mowed the lawn, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who they say shot his neighbor as he mowed the lawn. Cristobal Alfonso Cuellar, 54, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Saturday evening in the 100 block of Ohio St., records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy