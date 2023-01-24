Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m....
KSAT 12
Second suspect in custody in murder of man who was tortured, injected with bleach
LIVE OAK, Texas – A second suspect is in custody in connection with the gruesome November murder of a man who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach before his body was dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last year. Noel Desselle, 30, has been charged with...
KSAT 12
Suspect shoots, kills 2 men on Northeast Side before calling police on himself, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man called the police on himself after he shot and killed two homeless men before leaving the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. Police executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Alfaro, 29, on Jan. 26, according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with capital murder - multiple persons.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for shooting neighbor as he mowed the lawn, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who they say shot his neighbor as he mowed the lawn. Cristobal Alfonso Cuellar, 54, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Saturday evening in the 100 block of Ohio St., records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
2 people shot, killed inside vehicle on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Trudell Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of the shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect information in 2021 Northeast Side murder case
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for suspects in connection with the murder of Jade Damountae Ray Hills. On September 23, 2021, at 11:42 p.m., police were called to the Star Club Apartment Complex located at the 8800 block of Starcrest Dr. for a shooting in progress. When...
KSAT 12
Passenger in van dies following head-on wreck with big rig on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A passenger in a van died on Friday morning following a head-on crash with a big rig on the Northeast Side. The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Naco Perrin Boulevard, near Bulverde Road and Wurzbach Parkway. Police said a white van...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner working to identify man shot dead after allegedly firing at SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – Staff members at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office say it appears that a man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer Tuesday night was 50-years-old. However, they say they are still working to positively identify him. According to SAPD’s Police...
KSAT 12
SAPD asks for public’s help to identify man accused of stealing teen’s car at knifepoint
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a teen’s car at knifepoint while at an East Side car wash. The incident happened on Jan. 7 at the Zip-In Car Wash in the...
KSAT 12
Man charged with bestiality after Instagram videos show him abusing animals, court records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and is accused of abusing animals after someone reported his disturbing social media posts to police. Jonathan David Casanova Garcia, 19, is charged with bestiality, a state jail felony. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a man reported to San Antonio police...
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
KSAT 12
2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons arrested on DWI charges, report says
The sports anchor reportedly refused a breathalyzer.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police release incident video of officers shooting man during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department has released a critical incident video in which two officers shot and wounded a man at a West Side Motel in early January.
Two in custody, believed to be involved in Live Oak homicide, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in custody, allegedly involved in a homicide that took place in December. Authorities were called to the 10800 block of O'Connor Road in northeast Bexar County on Dec. 7. A Live Oak Police Department officer found a body in the brushy area. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Victim shot in back of head, causes major accident after fleeing altercation
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the back of the head and soon after passed out on the highway after an altercation at a Whataburger. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened at a Whataburger restaurant at Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and Interstate 410 around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? SAPD says he robbed a Home Depot store last month.
SAN ANTONIO – The search for an aggravated robbery suspect has surpassed one month, and authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying him. San Antonio police were called to a Home Depot store in the 2600 block of SW Military Drive on Dec. 22.
Man who falsely said he was uncle of San Antonio police shooting victim Erik Cantu arrested for fraud
Jesse Jesus Salazar, 32, faces charges that he defrauded a Wisconsin police officer while buying a car from him.
KSAT 12
Speeding driver crashes through storage facility gate, rolls vehicle into nearby car dealership, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver was taken to an area hospital after he crashed his vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the Interstate 10 access road, just past UTSA Boulevard. According...
KSAT 12
Comal County deputies searching for two teens last seen leaving school Thursday
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A search is underway for two teens last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen at 4 p.m., Jan. 26, leaving the school on foot, deputies said.
