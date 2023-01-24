Read full article on original website
Related
Policer discover two metal cans inside man’s rectum that contained drugs
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after bringing and hiding two metal cans of drugs inside his rectum into Southern Regional Jail. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 12:30 pm, State Police were contacted about drugs being brought into SRJ. The Correctional Officer told troopers that Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies dropped John Sparks off for domestic battery charges. During an exam, an x-ray machine showed that Sparks had something in his rectum. Sparks went to the bathroom and removed a silver metal canister from his rectum, and inside contained a crystal-like substance. When Sparks was x-rayed again, it showed something else in his rectum. Sparks was returned to the bathroom, and a second canister was removed from his rectum containing white and brown powder.
WSAZ
Prosecutor: No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a suspect earlier this month, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney. The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released a letter Friday, Jan. 27, stating no criminal charges will be filed in relation to...
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
WVNT-TV
Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
Burglars found wheeling washing machine out of residence arrested for breaking and entering
JEFFERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Saint Albans men face charges in relation to the theft of several home appliances, including a dryer and washing machine, from a Kanawha County residence. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 2:51am, deputies were dispatched to...
Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
lootpress.com
Woman stopped for DUI with over half-pound of meth in pants kicks officer in face
CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces an array of charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in the Kanawha County area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 8:00pm, a traffic stop was made by Corporal S.M. Adams on a white Chevrolet S-10 near Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road in Kanawha County.
WSAZ
SHERIFF | DUI driver with meth in pants kicks deputy in face during arrest
CAMPBELL’S CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver pulled over for driving erratically is behind bars after Kanawha County deputies say she resisted arrest and injured a deputy all while in possession of drugs. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany Hedrick, 40, of Blount, West Virginia was...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha deputies continue to investigate Snapchat traffic that concerned some parents in Sissonville area
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — No charges have been filed but the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into some online communication between students associated with Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School that concerned some parents in connection with a possible threat of violence. Investigators said the...
WSAZ
ATV, tools stolen from church
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A garage belonging to a church was broken into and burglarized Monday evening, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Deputies say video surveillance shows two...
West Virginia woman arrested for DUI, allegedly had meth in pants, and kicked deputy in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A woman was arrested on Tuesday for fighting the deputy who stopped her for a DUI. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. after seeing a car driving erratically. KCSO says Tiffany L. Hedrick, […]
lootpress.com
Kanawha County man arrested for breaking into vehicles
DUPONT CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been arrested following reports of vehicle break-ins on Monday in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:47am, deputies received reports of in-progress breaking and entering to motor vehicles and were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Dupont Avenue in Dupont City.
Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper
GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
lootpress.com
Man arrested after locking woman in house, physically abusing her ‘all evening’
NALLEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing felony charges after forcing a woman to remain in his residence on Wednesday and being physically abusive to her for an extended period of time. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Wednesday, January 26, 2023, deputies with the department...
Deputies need your help in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible burglary suspect. Sheriff Mike Fridley shares the following about the incidents. Over the last two days, deputies have been receiving reports of burglaries in the area of Workman Rd in Lansing. We ask anyone...
Woman arrested after striking man in the face and letting him roll out of vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after a domestic situation. According to Fayette County deputies, they were dispatched to North Pax Avenue in Mount Hope and were met by a male victim that said he and his girlfriend, Chastity Bennett, had been in a domestic dispute. The victim said they were in Bennett’s car when they started arguing, and she struck him in the face around his lip. The victim asked Bennett to stop the car and let him out. As Bennett let the victim out, she drove off, leading him to roll out of the vehicle.
Lewisburg PD looking for vandalism suspects
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Lewisburg Police are looking for help from the public in identifying vandalism suspects. The Lewisburg Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the people below, in reference to vandalism that occurred over the weekend at Hollowell Park. If you would have any information, please contact the Lewisburg Police Department at […]
23-year-old man arrested for burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy warrants
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man was brought into custody by deputies Tuesday due to a number of outstanding warrants. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were conducting road patrols in the Danville area. During these patrols deputies...
WSAZ
One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Charleston. 9-1-1 dispatchers say the crash happened on Greenbrier Street near Hillcrest Drive. One lane of traffic is open in each of the north and southbound lanes. Stay with WSAZ for continued coverage...
Pastor, wife in Wood County, West Virginia, plead guilty to unlawfully receiving pandemic unemployment benefits
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A pastor and his wife pleaded guilty on Friday to receiving thousands of dollars worth of pandemic unemployment benefits while employed. Court documents say Robert Notgrass, 51, was a pastor at a church in the Washington, West Virginia, area from Jan. 1, 2018, to June 1, 2020. The Department of […]
Comments / 0