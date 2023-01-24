Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Pounces On Rival San Marcos Early in 63-50 Victory
A packed J.R. Richards Gymnasium was electric and the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team embraced the moment against arch rival San Marcos. The Dons started the game strong and withstood a second half surge by the visiting Royals to claim a 63-50 victory on Friday night. “The guys...
Santa Barbara Independent
Babacar Pouye Leads Cate Boys’ Basketball to 56-42 Victory over Bishop Diego
Babacar Pouye scored a game-high 20 points and dominated defensively as the Cate boys’ basketball team picked up a 56-42 Tri-Valley League road win over Bishop Diego on Wednesday night. In the first meeting between the two teams Pouye was unavailable due to injury and Bishop Diego prevailed 48-41....
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
Santa Barbara Independent
John Bertolli
It is with sorrow to share that John Bertolli, age 84 of Santa Barbara, California, peacefully passed away at his beloved family home, the first week of December, 2022. John was native born in Santa Barbara. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his passion and longtime career in interior design. After retirement, John returned to Santa Barbara and resided in his parent’s residence. The original and beautiful home of John and Lena (Mastagni) Bertolli.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Anthony Cunningham: 1955-2023
Anthony Cunningham is remembered as a legendary figure in Santa Barbara, one who was deeply rooted in the African-American community. He was born in Santa Barbara on January 19, 1955, to Mabel and Sam Cunningham Sr. His sudden passing has taken away a community voice of wisdom and understanding, a voice that his friends and family respected and loved. He was a family man with his wife, Melinda; children Anthony Lewis (Shakari), Natasha, Maryeia, Cheroke, Elijah, and Kianna; and grandchildren Judah, Solomon, and Kace. He was the younger brother of the late Sam Cunningham Jr. and is survived by two younger brothers, Bruce Cunningham and Randall Cunningham.
Santa Barbara Independent
Allen Forest Morgan
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023 at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. He was born on March 1, 1971 in Burbank, California to Alfred and Peggy Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al, was in Albuquerque, New Mexico teaching a seminar to a room full of Kenworth Truck Dealers. And, since Al had a room full of fellow fathers, they worked together to come up with a name for this new baby boy. They felt Allen was perfect in that he could be named after his father without having to use Junior! The rest was easy … Grandfather Morgan was the Forest. And thus began the life of our beloved Allen. As a young boy, one of five children, he was delighted to spend days and weeks with his family working around their home, Mañana, in Montecito, California.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Santa Barbara Independent
Abel Reyes
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of Santa Barbara for many years. He had lots of good memories from his job and spoke fondly of it.
Santa Barbara Independent
Building on a Legacy
Robert Ooley, Recently Retired County Architect and Courthouse Advocate, Continues His Quest. It’s fair to say that the relationship between Santa Barbara and architecture is, well, complicated. While the architectural landscape here is a rich and diverse one, from elaborate estates behind Montecito gates to Craftsman gems to city-certified variations on the dominant Spanish Colonial Revival theme, Santa Barbara also mandates uniformity and strict building guidelines.
tripsavvy.com
13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California
Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Santa Barbara Sips Scene
The SB wine scene has always been fruitful, but with a perennial growth of tasting rooms and recent Wine Enthusiast “Wine Region of the Year Award,” the grape here truly seems to get better with age. To keep you updated on some of the hippest places to sip on the Central Coast, here’s a round-up of some of the newest tasting rooms in town.
Santa Barbara Independent
Daisy Ryan of Bell’s Nominated for James Beard Award
If the James Beard Awards are the Academy Awards of the culinary world, then we may soon have an epicurean Oscar winner in our midst. This week, the James Beard Foundation (JBF) announced that Daisy Ryan, the chef and co-owner of Bell’s in Los Alamos, was a semifinalist in the “Best Chef: California” category. She was one of 20 chefs from the Golden State to get the nod. The finalists will be announced on March 29 and the winners will be feted on June 5 during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in the Lyric Opera in Chicago.
City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The city of Santa Barbara issued a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon. The post City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Reopens
It was all sunshine and smiles at the January 22 reopening party for Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB). The arts community came out in full force for the joyful Sunday celebration to support the contemporary arts museum, which abruptly shut down in August 2022, due to ongoing financial strains.
Santa Barbara Independent
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at the Arlington
This is remarkable. Two world-class performers, Anita Pointer and David Crosby, both whom I photographed at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre in the 1980s, died within about a week of each other. The story of the Crosby photograph is quite interesting. During my 13-year marriage, my wife, Nancy Moore, was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Edie Carey and Megan Burtt at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
Reminiscent of Stevie Nicks’s gorgeous harmonies and Americana folk sound, Megan Burtt and Edie Carey brought the experience of a Nashville writers’ session to Santa Barbara. Kicking off their first show together at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on January 23, it was wildly unapparent that they had never performed together before. They complemented each other so perfectly.
Santa Barbara Independent
Learn to Walk the Right Way at The Training Room
Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. You can’t make time go backward nor can you undo damage from past injuries, but thankfully with Dr. Mark Brisby and The Training Room, you can make sure you’re exercising with intent and efficiency to keep your body in action as long as possible.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ernest J. Pico
Ernest J. Pico born in Santa Barbara, CA, January 1, 1935 passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was the only son of Ernest and Georgia Pico and his family is one of the founding families of Santa Barbara. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters;...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Humane Spotlights 2022 as Banner Year for Services and Impact
SANTA BARBARA, CA. (2023) Santa Barbara Humane, the County’s longest-serving animal welfare organization, is celebrating another successful year for animals and families. Due to the ongoing loyalty and support of local residents, 2022 was a record year for Santa Barbara Humane. Through its two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in 2022, the local non-profit saw the following:
Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
