National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) announced Shavon Arline-Bradley was hired to serve as the organization’s first president and CEO

enewschannels.com
Stephen Walther of Alliance Group Elected to Federation of Americans for Consumer Choice (FACC) Board of Directors
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — NEWS: Alliance Group announced that Stephen Walther, Vice President of Sales & Distribution, has been elected to the FACC Board of Directors. Walther will bring with him decades of experience in the Life Insurance and Financial Services Industry, and a long track record of leading innovative and diverse teams of independent insurance agents and agencies across the country.
monitordaily.com
Clifford Chance Appoints Pozen Regional Managing Partner for the Americas
International law firm Clifford Chance appointed Sharis Arnold Pozen as regional managing partner for the Americas, a key strategic area of focus for the firm, effective May 1. Pozen is co-chair of the firm’s Global Antitrust Group. She joined the firm in 2019 having held senior positions at General Electric, the US Department of Justice and the US Federal Trade Commission. Sharis holds numerous leadership positions in the firm and was recently inducted into the American Bar Association’s Women.Connected Hall of Fame-inism.
Nicholas Bertram, Former President of The GIANT Company, Joins Divert, Inc. Advisory Board
WEST CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Bertram as the founding member of its advisory board. Bertram brings more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, most recently as the president of The GIANT Company, a subsidiary of Royal Ahold Delhaize N.V. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005057/en/ Nicholas Bertram, founding member of Divert’s advisory board (Photo: Business Wire)
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
furninfo.com
Gabriel Duran Named Vice President of Marketing at AICO
AICO / Amini Innovation, Corp. announced today that Gabriel Duran has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Marketing. Duran has been a valuable member of the AICO Team over the past 19 years which includes various roles of progression and exemplifies the key attributes to continue building success at AICO. Duran is working on the development of the brands digital ecosystem, from an overhaul of the website and social and email marketing to the creation of digital catalogs and B2B ecommerce tools. Duran will also handle media relations, a position previously held by Keith Du Ross, who will be leaving the company at the end of January.
Sensedia Names Lisa Arthur Chief Marketing Officer as the Company Expands its Reach in North America
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced that Lisa Arthur has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Arthur brings a wide array of marketing leadership expertise from Fortune 50 to start-ups. She has served as an industry resource and expert on marketing, marketing technology, data-driven marketing, and customer experience, and authored Big Data Marketing: How to Engage Customers to Drive More Value. Before joining the leadership team, she was a marketing advisor for Sensedia for 18 months. This press release features multimedia....
enewschannels.com
Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) names Don MacKillop Regional Director of Enterprise Sales
(SALT LAKE CITY, Utah) — NEWS: Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today it has hired Don MacKillop as regional director of enterprise sales. In this role, MacKillop will be tasked with expanding MMI’s growing roster of mortgage enterprise clients, which now includes 20 of the top 25 lenders in the nation, while also driving brand awareness and adoption in mortgage-related verticals, such as title and insurance.
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces
If you’re in a leadership position — at work or in the community — you make decisions and oversee decision-making processes. Often it’s best to consult the people you are leading to reach a group decision. Voting may seem the quickest route to a resolution, but it isn’t the best way to enrol everyone. Worse, voting can silence voices and thwart creativity. Formal consensus decision-making leads to broader engagement. I have been training leaders in formal consensus decision-making for more than 25 years, and here’s why I recommend it. Circle of moral concern Slowing down your decision-making process and listening deeply...
ffnews.com
Global Processing Services Appoints Former Visa Executive Jim McCarthy to Lead Global Sales and Product
Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will lead GPS’ global commercial and product teams in close collaboration with Kevin on sales acceleration.
Irwin Naturals Signs LOI To Acquire Braxia Scientific Expanding Its Network Of Mental Health Clinics
Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X), has entered into a non-binding amended and restated letter of intent for a business combination with Braxia Scientific Corp.BRAXF BRAX (FWB:4960), a medical research company providing psychiatric, innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for mental health disorders. The LOI sets forth the material terms and conditions upon which Irwin will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Braxia.
Prove Identity Appoints Cybersecurity Professor Amanda Fennell as CISO
Prove Identity has appointed Amanda Fennell as the company’s chief information security officer (CISO). Fennell brings 20 years of experience in the security industry to the digital identity firm and is also an adjunct professor for cybersecurity at Tulane University, Prove said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release.
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
Innocoll Holdings Ltd. Appoints Kimball Hall as Chief Executive Officer
ATHLONE, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Innocoll Holdings Ltd. (“IHL”), a global biotech pharmaceutical company and portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital (“GPC”), today announced the appointment of Kimball Hall, a seasoned commercial operations executive, as President and Chief Executive Officer. As part of this appointment, Kimball will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of IHL’s two subsidiaries: Syntacoll GmbH (“Syntacoll”), a contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) specializing in collagen-based technology platforms, and Innocoll Biotherapeutics Inc. (“Innocoll”), a global biotech company focusing on delivering non-opioid alternatives for postsurgical pain management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005290/en/ Kimball Hall (Photo: Business Wire)
enewschannels.com
WordSphere LLC, a leading Palo Alto based tech company, announced completion of its acquisition of DrupalWare
(PALO ALTO, Calif.) — NEWS: WordSphere LLC, a leading Palo Alto based tech company, announced today the completion of its acquisition of DrupalWare. DrupalWare, a tech company known for its cutting-edge software solutions, is one of the leading Drupal development agencies in the USA, responsible for sites like Tesla and Pfizer.
POLITICO
Cracks in the anti-ESG foundation
ANTI-ESG TIGHTROPE — There's not much evidence that voters care about Republicans' latest bogeyman, but the GOP is still slapping more papier-mâché on the anti-ESG piñata. Federal and state lawmakers have introduced at least 34 anti-ESG bills so far this year, according to the communications firm...
salestechstar.com
Market Research, Financial Services, Technology and SaaS Sales Leader to Build Client Sales Teams for Chief Outsiders
Experienced sales executive to help CEOs at technology, SaaS, and financial services companies build sales teams who consistently exceed sales targets for complex data solutions. Aaron Gutowski, a senior sales management leader will now apply his extensive market research, financial services, technology, and SaaS industry experience to build client sales...
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity for Black America.
