National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) announced Shavon Arline-Bradley was hired to serve as the organization’s first president and CEO

AICO / Amini Innovation, Corp. announced today that Gabriel Duran has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Marketing. Duran has been a valuable member of the AICO Team over the past 19 years which includes various roles of progression and exemplifies the key attributes to continue building success at AICO. Duran is working on the development of the brands digital ecosystem, from an overhaul of the website and social and email marketing to the creation of digital catalogs and B2B ecommerce tools. Duran will also handle media relations, a position previously held by Keith Du Ross, who will be leaving the company at the end of January.

2 DAYS AGO