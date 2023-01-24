Lake Louisa Chateau: Orlando’s Only Truly Immersive Sports AirBnB Gets Visits – and Competition – from Pro Athletes

Read full article on original website
Orlando-area restaurateurs and chefs earn 2023 James Beard Award nominations
Nominees include Johnny and Jimmy Tung, as well as Kabooki Sushi's Henry Moso
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
Bay News 9
New filing reveals Disney's plans for Lake Nona campus
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new filing with the city of Orlando details Disney’s plans for its new regional campus in Lake Nona. New plans have been filed for Disney's Lake Nona Campus. The filing reveals plans for the campus to include six office buildings, two flex buildings and...
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Here’s the latest on Lynx’s CEO search
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Public bus agency Lynx’s board of directors will decide soon on whether to keep its interim CEO or search for a successor. The organization...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Dezerland Orlando to host FREE annual FAMILYFEST
Start the new year off right by spending a day full of family fun at FamilyFest Orlando. This year, the parenting expo is taking place at Florida’s largest indoor attraction, Dezerland Action Park, on January 28th from noon to 6 p.m. This is the first time the event will be held in Orlando and it promises to be more exciting than ever before.
allears.net
NEW Campus Details Revealed for Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
Back in 2021, The Walt Disney Company purchased land in the Lake Nona area of Orlando with plans to move thousands of employees from California to Florida. Since then, the project has been put on pause, and with Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO, the future of the relocation had been uncertain. A recent update indicates that Disney is still moving forward with the project, and now we’re taking a look at the full details of the plan.
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
Locally Owned and Operated Salvadoran Restaurant to Open in Orlando
“Obviously, we’ll be serving Salvadoran food,” Owner Adan Menjiva Gerber tells What Now Orlando. “We’ll be selling grilled meat, chicken, and pupusas, for example.”
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
piratesandprincesses.net
Let’s Take A Look At the Progress of Epic Universe At Universal Orlando
Epic Universe is shaping up to open in summer of 2025. Currently the entire park is under construction and thanks to aerial images from @bioreconstruct we have a look at the current status of the build. Make sure you give him a like and follow because he adds new images all the time and there are a lot more views than what I am sharing!
thekingdominsider.com
Universal Orlando Reveals Plans for SunRail Station at Orange County Convention Center
Big news for Universal Orlando! A passenger rail connecting Orlando International Airport and the International Drive tourist district is coming soon. According to Spectrum News 13, Universal Orlando and Orlando’s Right Rail coalition recently announced plans to create a community development district that will “plan, finance, and operate” a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center. The Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District would create a commuter line between the airport and the convention center. The project would also connect passengers to the Brightline, which will run lines from the airport to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.
fox35orlando.com
Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home
WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
Bay News 9
'Beauty and the Beast'-themed Cocktail experience arrives in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Anyone looking for a night of enchantment, mystery, and a perhaps an adult beverage, need look no further than downtown Orlando for the "Beauty and the Beast" cocktail experience. What You Need To Know. The Oliv Bar in downtown Orlando is hosting a "Beauty and the...
mynews13.com
Orlando physical education teacher turns video game into real-life workout
ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he's an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive. What You Need To Know. Sean Paino is a teacher at Baldwin Park Elementary in Orlando. His physical education course...
Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
Orlando City Council votes on new rules and restrictions on downtown nightlife
The majority of the bar owners and workers present for public comment were squarely against the proposed measures
Storms move through Central Florida, temperatures to drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy downpours and some gusts of wind up to 35 mph are moving east toward metro Orlando by 10 p.m. to midnight, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Occasional lightning is possible, Terry said, in addition...
Kissimmee, January 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
