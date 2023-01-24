ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cyclist dead after being hit by car in Cape Coral

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car in Cape Coral.

John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding his electric bike when he was hit by a car, according to a Cape Coral press release.

A Dodge Challenger collided its right front bumper with the right side of the bicycle.

The bicycle broke into pieces and ejected Kopins 27 feet.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries. Kopins was transported to Cape Coral Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

