Another Round of Wintry Weather Expected This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a clipper system brought periods of light snow to Central Illinois on Friday, another system looks to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the area Saturday and Saturday night. While the storm track has shifted a little further north, much of the area is expected to see a little bit of freezing rain and snow through mid-morning Sunday.
More Snow & Colder Temps Are Heading For Eastern Iowa, Northwestern Illinois
We started January off with warmer-than-normal temperatures and little to no snow. At the end of January, we have snow constantly falling from the sky and colder-than-normal temperatures headed our way. We have all the details about when the snow will arrive and when we can expect to start freezing our butts off again.
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
Some roads in central Illinois covered with snow
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Getting Around Illinois Map shows roads throughout central Illinois are mostly and completely covered with snow. The Illinois Department of Transportation has an interactive map that shows current road conditions across the state. Drivers are urged to pay attention and give snow plows space as...
Winter Weather Advisory: Snow to Impact the Wednesday Morning Commute
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Central Illinois from 9 pm Tuesday through 6 pm Wednesday. A strong winter storm will move through Central Illinois Tuesday night and Wednesday morning bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois and impacting the Wednesday morning commute.
Snow gets a late start, but will still impact travel
The winter storm we have today may not pack the snow punch that was expected earlier this week. We’re still getting snow, but it got a later than expected start and our totals for the Riverbend have been decreased by several inches by the time it all ends tonight.
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
Where will the snow storm hit hardest?
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal encourages Illinoisans to prepare their homes for winter weather
ILLINOIS — Illinoisans will be turning up their thermostats to stay warm for the rest of the winter season, which brings an increased risk for home fires and carbon monoxide incidents. Unlike smoke, carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas only detectable by special devices and CO alarms. The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) encourages residents to have their furnaces checked, change furnace filters, and make sure carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke detectors are functioning properly.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
IDOT Road Conditions For Wednesday January 25th
The following link is for the IDOT Getting Around Illinois Website. Stay updated on road conditions in our area. Please be safe and aware if you have to get out today. https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/
If You’re In Illinois You Might See Something Weird Overhead
If you live in Illinois and happen to look up at the skies in the next few weeks, you might see something a little out of the ordinary. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is planning to fly a helicopter over the Illinois River to collect information about the water that is underground.
Winter Storm Warning now issued for South Central Illinois
The National Weather Service says we could receive between five and ten inches of snow from a major winter storm that will cross the area Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Can I be sued if snow from my car hits another car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Driving during winter can be dangerous for a number of reasons, from ice on the road to snow flying off of other cars. Illinois residents might be wondering, however, if they can face repercussions if snow flying from their car makes it more dangerous for other drivers. Snow and ice flying […]
Snow coats Chicagoland Wednesday but an even bigger storm could be on its way
CHICAGO - Snow is here and will fall most of the day. Heaviest will be this morning with the commute impacted. Temps will likely rise a degree or two above freezing this afternoon promoting some melting and really helping crews stay ahead of the game for the roads. Looks like lots of 2 and 3 inches for accumulations.
The Great Blizzard of 1978: A Historic Winter in Northern Illinois
The winter of 1978 will forever be remembered in northern Illinois as one of the most severe and devastating in the region's history. Dubbed the "Great Blizzard of 1978," this massive snowstorm cut a swath of destruction through Indiana and Illinois, leaving behind a trail of damage and chaos. The...
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
