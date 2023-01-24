In statement, Bruce Sherman makes it clear: ‘The Miami Marlins are not for sale’

Miami Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman in a statement Tuesday refuted a report in the Los Angeles Times that the Marlins “could go up for sale soon.”

“The Miami Marlins are not for sale, have not been for sale under my ownership, and will not be for sale in my lifetime. It is irresponsible to report otherwise,” Sherman said in the statement . “It is and will continue to be a privilege to own this great organization. I look forward to seeing our loyal fans at Opening Day on March 30th.”

This falls in line with what Sherman told the Miami Herald in an email interview in September — and a sentiment that was also expressed as recently as two weeks ago regarding the ownership group’s commitment to the franchise — despite five mostly frustrating seasons in terms of big-league results. Miami is 287-420 since Sherman’s ownership group took over ahead of the 2018 season. The Marlins’ only blip of success came during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when the team went 31-29 and reached the National League Division Series. The team has lost at least 93 games in each of the four full seasons under Sherman’s watch.

“No, I have never considered selling the team,” Sherman said in the September interview. “I am more deeply invested in the team’s success now than ever. I’m looking forward to reaching the playoffs, returning the World Series trophy to South Florida, and making this community proud of its hometown team.

“I appreciate the continued support from our members [season-ticket holders] and our partners. It has also been great to see us have one of the largest attendance growths in baseball this season when compared to 2019 – which is reflective of the interest this community has in the loanDepot park experience.

“I know the importance of baseball succeeding in this growing market — both to Major League Baseball and the generations of fans of the game who live in South Florida, and we are excited about the opportunities in front of us.”

Miami over the past three weeks has done significant work adding to its roster. The team on Friday traded for reigning American League batting title champion Luis Arraez after also signing infielder Jean Segura and right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto. This comes one offseason after the team signed ace Sandy Alcantara, who won the National League Cy Young Award last season, to a five-year, $56 million deal and also gave big contracts to outfielders Avisail Garcia (four years, $53 million) and Jorge Soler (who made $12 million last season, is making $15 million this season and has a $9 million option for 2024) — although Garcia and Soler struggled in their first season with Miami.

The Marlins’ Opening Day payroll as the roster currently stands is estimated at $90.35 million , according to Cot’s Baseball. While still far below league average, it would be the fourth-highest payroll to begin a season in franchise history , behind 2017 ($115.4 million), 2012 ($101.6 million) and 2018 ($99.5 million).