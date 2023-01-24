ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another one going to jail , what did they think was going to happen when they stormed the Capitol, did they really believe they could put Trump back in office? If they thought Trump would declare martial law he sure through them under the bus. But I bet most of them still support Trump. What really amazed me was how much evidence the rioters posted on line 🤔

Fake patriots of Jan 6th will continue to lose money, privileges and freedom! Not over righteous causes or in service to others. No, all over lies, racism, perceived privilege and "false profit", twice impeached, one term loser who's left every single one of these fake patriots to rot! Well deserved conviction.USA!! USA!! USA!!

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

