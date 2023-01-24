Read full article on original website
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
UT athletic director Danny White receives contract extension
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was announced Wednesday that University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White has agreed to a contract extension. White will receive $2.2 million annually, with a six-year rolling term. This comes one day after UT announced Josh Heupel's contract extension and raise. During White's first two...
UT Football's Orange and White Game returning in April
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Orange and White Game is returning to Neyland Stadium this spring. Tennessee Football announced the annual public scrimmage match will be held on April 15 at Neyland, saying more details are to come. The game traditionally draws tens of thousands of fans. In the past,...
WBIR
No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has a big-time matchup on Saturday against Texas. A UT vs. UT showdown sees both squads in the top 10 of the Associated Press Poll. The Vols (17-3) are ranked fourth and the Longhorns (17-3) are ranked tenth. Tennessee comes into this game...
WBIR
Tennessee wearing alternate jerseys against Texas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball will wear alternate uniforms when they take on Texas Saturday in a top-10 matchup. The Vols announced the Tennessee Classic uniform combo on social media. It's the fourth alternate jersey concept for Tennessee Athletics following the Smokey Grey combinations, Dark Mode uniforms and the Summitt Legacy uniforms.
WBIR
Lady Vols unable to pull off comeback, fall to No. 5 UConn, 84-67
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee women's basketball team could not stop No. 5 UConn’s offense early and never recovered on Thursday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols fell behind by as many as 16 points in the first quarter as the Huskies shot 71.4% from the floor. Aaliyah Edwards scored 10 points to lead UConn to a 33-17 lead heading into the second quarter.
No. 4 Tennessee shuts down Georgia, 70-41
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fourth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team clamped down on Georgia for its third victory in a row on Wednesday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Zakai Zeigler led a Tennessee scoring effort where ten Vols got on the board in the Vols’ 71-40 win against the Bulldogs....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCS announces career-themed academies for high school students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Select Knox County high schools introduced their academy options for "The 865 Academies" initiative on Thursday. The initiative aims to equip Knox County School graduates for success by creating career-themed academies that provide work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals in fields of interest, according to KCS.
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
UT releases designs for upcoming construction projects on campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee released designs Wednesday for several of its upcoming construction projects on campus. One of the biggest projects includes continued improvements to Neyland Stadium. The first phase of improvements finished before the 2022 football season, and construction will continue on new improvements through 2025. UT said more changes will be unveiled each season.
'Time to take your shot' | Digital lottery for Hamilton tickets starts Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who wasn't able to grab tickets to Hamilton in the Tennessee Theatre will have another shot to see the show. The theatre and producer Jeffrey Seller announced a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets starting Friday. Tickets will be available for every performance for $10. The...
WBIR
'If I had a family, they'd be my world' | Hundreds of Tennessee kids in need of a forever family
The 2022 State of the Child report showed Tennessee has the highest rate of foster care instability in the nation. A Knoxville nonprofit hopes to change that.
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
'A day full of sweets and gifts' | ChocolateFest to kick off Saturday in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was expected a sweet day for people across East Tennessee, once ChocolateFest kicks off in Knoxville. The festival brings together chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other kinds of vendors for a day filled with treats. The festival took two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to return this year with plenty of sweets.
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation
A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats
Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff's Office says other investigations are underway that may result in more charges.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
WBIR
Winter Heritage Festival in Townsend
The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 28 at the GSM Heritage center in Townsend. Free/Parking $20. January 27, 2023-4pm.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
