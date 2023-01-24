Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Anderson, Selma I.
Selma I. Anderson, 97, of Highland Avenue, Williamstown, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, January 23, 2023. Selma was born January 14, 1926, in Stanleyville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond E. Biehl and Florence E. Semon Biehl. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School- Class of 1944 and graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Bookkeeping. She worked for many years in the retail furniture business in Marietta and at the Biehl Insurance Agency. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamstown, where she enjoyed the activities of the church Women’s Association, including the annual vegetable soup sale. She was also the treasurer of the church for many years. Selma was also a member of the Williamstown Woman’s Club and enjoyed the many events held in the Williamstown City Park.
WTAP
Obituary: DeVolld, Imogene M.
Imogene M. DeVolld, age 89, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born September 29, 1933, in Noble County, OH, a daughter of the late Loren and Ella Pierce Carrel. Many will remember Imogene from her time spent...
WTAP
Obituary: Means, Joseph
Joseph Means, 81, of Harrisville, died Jan. 26, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 23, 1941, the son of the late Curtis and Marjorie Murphy Means. As a toddler, he was delivered to the home of Ernest and Rose English of East Bridgewater, MA. They were well known in the community for taking in children who needed a home. He was raised in a large family in a loving environment.
WTAP
Obituary: Janes, Lulu Belle
Lulu Belle Janes, 87, of Vienna, passed away on January 26, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on February 2, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late William and Beatrice Geraldine Jones Metz. Lulu Belle loved spending time with friends, listening to music and dancing...
WTAP
Obituary: Seckman, Hannah Margaret
Hannah Margaret Seckman, of Vienna, WV, was born November 19, 1917, in Washington, WV, a daughter of the late James H. McKibben and Annie Mahr McKibben. She was a charter member of the Baptist Temple, serving as a deaconess and nursery worker for 10 years. Margaret graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1935. She was a member of the Vienna Senior Citizens. Margaret enjoyed traveling, her many flower gardens, and quilting, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
WTAP
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
WTAP
Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn
Charity Lynn Holbert, 21, of Chloe, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. She was born on February 8, 2001, the daughter of Kathryn and Scottie Holbert. She was the most spunky, kind-hearted person anyone could meet. She loved to dance and sing....
WTAP
Racine, Ohio Southern FFA organizes luggage drive
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southern Future Farmers of America club at Southern High School in Racine, Ohio is running a luggage drive. The FFA group is accepting suitcases, duffel bags, and other types of luggage that they intend to donate to foster children and families through the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.
WTAP
Marietta College brings multicultural festival to Marietta
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College brings multicultural festival to Marietta. Organizer Ni Zhang says this is their biggest turn out yet. “This is so exciting. I am overwhelmed by the people and the joy that filled in this room. So this a joy for me to see everyone come to celebrate diversity and the culture together,” Zhang said.
WTAP
Marietta building is being considered for 911 center location among other purposes
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta building is being considered for multiple purposes - including Washington County’s upcoming 911 center. Marietta mayor Schlicher said the WASCO building will be a much less expensive endeavor than the other location they were considering. Schlicher said, with WASCO, they’ll be able to renovate an existing building.
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 10 local students got the honor this Sunday of performing in front of many in the weekly Artsbridge Winter Music Series. The MOV Youth Choir performed many songs to a crowd at the mall. Bringing arts to the area has been a focus for Artsbridge and Executive Director, Lyndsay Dennis, says with this weekly concert series has done a great job of doing just that.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
WTAP
PHS Red Wings host Red Wing workshop for elementary schoolers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Parkersburg High School Red Wing’s hosted their Red Wing workshop for grades K-5. Over sixty elementary schoolers gathered in the PHS gym to learn choreography to ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’. Each grade will perform different sections of the song in front of a Parkersburg crowd on February 9.
WTAP
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, tonight between 9:30-10 p.m. the suspect will be arraigned by Magistrate Robin Waters. One person is facing possible charges after a robbery at a Parkersburg business Sunday afternoon. Not much information is being released now, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says his...
WTAP
WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate to the public January 30
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January 30 from 6-8 p.m. WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate located here in Parkersburg. “It’s a historical home that is important to the Mid-Ohio Valley, as you may know Staunton Turnpike is right outside of the front door, James McNeil Stephenson, the man who built the house is responsible for bringing the turnpike to this area,” said Director, Olivia Reeder.
WTAP
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
WTAP
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In just a week the 14 year contract of A Work of Heart will come to an end. Something the business wasn’t expecting but has decided to take a positive outlook on the decision. “We’re obviously sad but we’ve come to accept the decision,” said...
WTAP
Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Romeo is a three-year-old pit mix. He is about 50 lbs and he loves to be active!. Romeo is very friendly with other dogs, children and people in general....
WTAP
The Parkersburg Art Center’s gift shop lifts up local and regional artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP takes a look at The Parkersburg Art Center’s gift shop for this week’s This is Home feature. Most of the art you’ll find at The Parkersburg Art Center’s gift shop, whether it’s locally or regionally made, is from West Virginia.
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
Comments / 0