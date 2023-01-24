Selma I. Anderson, 97, of Highland Avenue, Williamstown, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, January 23, 2023. Selma was born January 14, 1926, in Stanleyville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond E. Biehl and Florence E. Semon Biehl. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School- Class of 1944 and graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Bookkeeping. She worked for many years in the retail furniture business in Marietta and at the Biehl Insurance Agency. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamstown, where she enjoyed the activities of the church Women’s Association, including the annual vegetable soup sale. She was also the treasurer of the church for many years. Selma was also a member of the Williamstown Woman’s Club and enjoyed the many events held in the Williamstown City Park.

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO