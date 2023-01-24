ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Deer Park, Pasadena join together to open a recovery center as residents navigate tornado aftermath

Pasadena and Deer Park officials joined together to open a Disaster Assistance and Recovery Center on Friday to help families impacted by Tuesday’s devastating tornado. Residents can go to the Pasadena Convention Center located at 7902 Fairmont Parkway to get information on recovery assistance as they take the first steps toward rebuilding their lives.
DEER PARK, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area homeowners affected by tornado should file a wind-claim, attorney says

Homeowners affected by the EF3 tornado which passed through Pasadena and Deer Park can file a wind-claim on their homeowners insurance. Nishi Kothari is an attorney at Brasher Law Firm who focuses on bad faith insurance claims and commercial personal injury matters. She said the standard homeowners insurance policy covers repair or replacement of your home and its contents in the event of damage, and various damages can be filed under a wind claim.
PASADENA, TX
WFAA

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
HOUSTON, TX
kjrh.com

Communities report tornado damage in Texas

Tornadoes were reported across the Houston area on Tuesday. The City of Pasadena said there is tornado damage in southeast Harris County. Structures were destroyed in the storm and there were reports of toppled semis on the roads. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army were on the ground to...
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area

HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
HOUSTON, TX
Talker

Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston

By Barney Riley via SWNS A tornado along with stormy weather has caused chaos in the Greater Houston area of Texas, with extensive property damage, leaving many without power. The severe weather system left a path of destruction across the neighborhoods of Pasadena and Deer Park. Footage from Deer Park shows the widespread damage of […] The post Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston appeared first on Talker.
HOUSTON, TX
The Weather Channel

Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage

Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Deer Park, Pasadena tornado rated EF3, says NWS

An EF-3 tornado tore through Deer Park and Pasadena on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. NWS survey crews were out on Wednesday morning assessing the strength and path of the tornado as the community worked to clean up in the aftermath of an unusually strong January severe weather outbreak.
PASADENA, TX
KHOU

Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Breaking down the numbers to Tuesday storms

Houston - After a day of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, today will be breezy, cool and dry. Tonight and tomorrow night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s and a chance that a few spots outside of Houston could briefly drop to near freezing. Showers and...
HOUSTON, TX

