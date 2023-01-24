Homeowners affected by the EF3 tornado which passed through Pasadena and Deer Park can file a wind-claim on their homeowners insurance. Nishi Kothari is an attorney at Brasher Law Firm who focuses on bad faith insurance claims and commercial personal injury matters. She said the standard homeowners insurance policy covers repair or replacement of your home and its contents in the event of damage, and various damages can be filed under a wind claim.

PASADENA, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO