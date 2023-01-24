Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football position-by-position breakdown: Quarterbacks
The Wisconsin Badgers have significantly improved their roster with an overload of talent at several key positions, which has come following a coaching change to former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. With the amount of competition at several positions, and with the first transfer portal period officially over, let’s...
Report: Nation's No. 1 football recruit to visit USC this weekend
Coming off of a week where he was very complimentary of the Trojans' football program, Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola will visit USC this weekend
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin transfer K Nathanial Vakos shares video of long practice field goal
The Wisconsin Badgers had several different additions to their offense and defense via the transfer portal, but made a key move for special teams: landing Ohio Bobcats kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, a freshman All-American in 2022, made 22/27 field goals for Ohio this past season, including a 56 and a...
USC football: Which 2024 5-star prospects do the Trojans have a legitimate chance to land?
Lincoln Riley and USC signed three 5-star prospects in the 2023 class
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois Fighting Illini preview
The Wisconsin Badgers hit a low point in their season against Maryland, falling 73-55. Head coach Greg Gard acknowledged getting a vital player back after the loss to Maryland, as he told reporters on Friday that guard Max Klesmit is expected to return on Saturday for the Badgers. Defensively, they...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Men’s Basketball: Max Klesmit expected to play Saturday vs Illinois
After missing two games due to an upper-body injury that required 16 stitches, guard Max Klesmit is expected to play on Saturday for the Wisconsin Badgers against the Illinois Fighting Illini, head coach Greg Gard told reporters on Friday. Klesmit was seen in practice Friday, which was Wisconsin’s first full...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
RECAP: Wisconsin faces lowest point of season in 73-55 loss to Maryland
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered their second-straight loss, this time in embarrassing fashion during a 73-55 defeat against the Maryland Terrapins in what seems like the lowest point of the season to date. The Badgers were battling in the first half, connecting on 6/7 shots to begin the game, but dissolved...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: What’s the level of concern?
The Wisconsin Badgers are struggling. After losing five of their last six games, Badgers fans are left wondering whether this team will even qualify for the NCAA Tournament in March. And there is good reason to think they won’t. A few reasons include the obvious lack of scoring production, minimal...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Maryland: How to watch + betting odds
The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday night, fresh off a 63-60 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois on Monday. The Badgers had gotten off a three-game losing streak previously, defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions by the same score after...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
nbc15.com
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School is working with the police department to investigate alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, the superintendent and principal revealed Friday morning in a joint letter sent to families. Superintendent Dana Monogue and the high school’s principal Peg...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
nbc15.com
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
