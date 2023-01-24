Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
WKYT 27
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
kentuckytoday.com
FEMA approves more aid on 6-month anniversary of eastern Ky. flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – This week marks the six-month anniversary of the eastern Kentucky flooding that killed 44 people, and more federal aid has been approved in the region where more than a dozen counties were designated major disaster areas. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday the...
wymt.com
Students evacuated from EKY high school due to gas leak
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story. Officials with Perry County Schools tell WYMT students at Perry County Central High School were evacuated Friday morning due to the discovery of a gas leak. We are told the leak has been contained and the students were taken to...
Dead 51-year-old man recovered from Pike County river after fleeing KSP
Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation following a traffic stop.
wymt.com
Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Fire destroys home on Burning Fork
BURNING FORK – A structure fire was reported late Thursday night, January 19, on Jim Arnett Branch off of Burning Fork, with a very old Magoffin County home completely destroyed. Upon Salyersville Fire Department’s arrival, the nearly-100-year-old home was completely engulfed. According to fire officials, the homeowner came...
Powell County sheriff audit investigating possible conflict of interest
The Kentucky Auditor said the Powell County Sheriff has an employee with two jobs.
WSAZ
Man drowns in river after running from police
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork River. “The fire department was contacted saying that someone had jumped into the river and thats when we deployed out,” said Battalion Chief Mitch Case.
Name of man found dead in water after allegedly running from Kentucky traffic stop released
UPDATE (10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023): The name of the man who was recovered from the Levisa Fork River in Pikeville was released. The Kentucky State Police say Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Pikeville, was found in the water. They say a trooper stopped a vehicle with Gooslin in it on US-23. Gooslin then […]
wymt.com
Harlan County mourns loss of longtime magistrate
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Fiscal Court and community are mourning the death of Clark “Sparky” Middleton. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced Middleton’s death Tuesday on Facebook. Middleton was 56. Middleton served as Magistrate of District No. 1 which covers areas like Coxton,...
Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
wymt.com
Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - For more nearly 33 years, the family of Ruvil Hale has been waiting for answers. Sunday, they will lay to rest the case of his disappearance. Hale, a husband, father, and former coal miner, was last seen at the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. Only 43 at the time, he had a host of medical issues, was known to have seizures, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Though officers had little leads at the time, reports claim he was believed to be traveling in a Ford Tempo that disappeared from the area the same day.
wymt.com
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. Kentucky State Police troopers said they found a body on Bloomington Road Tuesday night. KSP has not released many details about the case. Troopers said the cause of death is being investigated and the victim was taken...
wymt.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department looking for two men following shooting
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two men following a shooting in the Gray community Wednesday. Deputies said two men were arguing, and the argument led to a shooting. The men were identified as Timothy J. Hollin, 21, and Ricky...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 18 and returned 40 felony indictments and one felony information. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
Three generations of Hazard family has served in fire department
For one local family, serving on the Hazard Fire Department is a tradition. The patriarch of the family, Earl Smith, started his career in 1968 and retired in 1997. Smith's son, Brad, followed in his footsteps, joining in 1987. Smith’s four grandsons, ages 32, 30 and 21, also followed in...
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
