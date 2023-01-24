Read full article on original website
Related
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear
Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
AOL Corp
'My skin looks 10 years younger': Amazon's bestselling anti-aging scrub is 70% off, today only
It's a fact of life: Over time, your skin can show signs of aging. Wrinkles, scars and dead skin cells add up to you have dull-looking skin. While you can't turn back time, nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by a bestselling anti-aging scrub for more glowy, youthful-looking skin. It's called the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub and, just for today, it's 70% off at Amazon.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50
Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin
Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Contour Your Face To Look Years Younger
The best part about makeup is that it can be completely experimental. Whether you want to go full glam, minimalistic, or even shave a few years off your face, how you appear to the world is completely up to you. It’s all about feeling–and looking–your best!. In...
Observer
22 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2023
Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. The secret to youth...
The Worst Face Exfoliant Mistakes For Women Over 50, According To Skincare Experts
When it comes to skincare, finding the right face exfoliant is one of the best ways to ensure a wrinkle-free and glowing appearance. This is especially true for women over 50. However, overusing exfoliants can actually cause more damage to your face than not using them at all. They can strip the skin of the oils it needs to shine.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
MrBeast's girlfriend showed him guzzling raw egg whites with chocolate syrup as part of his supposed productivity "grind"
Jimmy Donaldson has been open about having Crohn's disease, which requires that he follow a strict and repetitive diet.
What Dermatologists Say About This Suspiciously Cheap Skin Care Brand
The affordable skin care line recently launched targeted clinical formulations that treat everything from acne to dryness.
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day
With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
Mom Recounts Her Story of Being Robbed on Vacation in Cancun
It might be wise to avoid Mexico for the time being.
TikTokers with ADHD are going viral for sharing their 'food hyperfixations'. A psychologist breaks down the intense cravings that often end in utter disgust.
"Influencers have a level of credibility that is equated with medical professionals in popular culture — at least among young people — and that's really wrong," said one psychologist.
MedicalXpress
Using running to escape everyday stresses may lead to exercise dependence instead of mental well-being
Recreational running offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits—but some people can develop exercise dependence, a form of addiction to physical activity which can cause health issues. Shockingly, signs of exercise dependence are common even in recreational runners. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether the concept of escapism can help us understand the relationship between running, well-being, and exercise dependence.
A cosmetic dermatologist says he's seeing 'Ozempic face,' or gaunt cheeks from taking the buzzy weight loss drug
What the heck is 'Ozempic face?' A celebrity cosmetic dermatologist explains what you need to know about a condition popping up in response to semaglutide-aided weight loss. .
Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
Comments / 0