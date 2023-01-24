FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have released an update in the search for 5-year-old Michael Vaughan who was abducted from his front yard a year and a half ago. Fruitland Police say that they collected several pieces of evidence during the search at 1102 Redwing in December 2022, and have sent some of those pieces for DNA for further analysis. The DNA analysis process takes time and Fruitland Police will update the public when more information is available.

FRUITLAND, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO