'Shock and disappointment': Canyon County Sheriff reacts to early release of convicted child kidnapper
IDAHO, USA — The Canyon County Sheriff is outraged over the early release of a convicted kidnapper. Brian Sangjoon Lee was charged for 2nd-degree kidnapping of an 11-year-old Nampa girl. Police say Lee enticed the girl through an online gaming program, and planned to take the girl to his house in California.
Boise Police stop man using tools on change machines, ATM
BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor after Boise Police officers caught him breaking into change machines and an ATM Thursday morning, according to a news release. After a sound and motion activated alarm went off inside a closed business on South...
Post Register
SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
kmvt
Boise Police identify officer involved in Monday’s shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Boise has released the identity of the officer involved in Monday’s deadly shooting in Meridian. The officer, K. Paporello, was previously involved in a shooting in Meridian on November 21st. In that incident, investigators say a suspect pulled out a weapon...
Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
Post Register
Drug bust in Nampa
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
Man Dies After Stepping Into Traffic on Southern Idaho Interstate
BOISE - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old male, from Boise, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 184 near milepost 2 in Boise. The man was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by...
Caldwell Police: Substitute teacher arrested after recording, encouraging fights at middle school
BOISE, Idaho — A substitute teacher at Syringa Middle School was arrested after allegedly encouraging students to fight in his classroom while recording at least one of the incidents, the Caldwell Police Department said in a news release Friday night. Police said Ettson Arreola "encouraged" the students to physically...
Human trafficking training shines a light on issue in Idaho, beyond
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
Idaho officer fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him
Police say a Boise police officer shot and killed a man while law enforcement officials were trying to take him into custody on alleged felony charges.
Post Register
Boise Police release name of officer who shot man in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department released the name of the officer who shot 32 year-old Eli Nash. The department identified the officer as K. Paporello, a 23-year veteran of the department. A police officer with the same first initial, last name, and length of service with BPD was involved in a shooting on November 21st, 2022.
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Post Register
Update in the Michael Vaughan case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have released an update in the search for 5-year-old Michael Vaughan who was abducted from his front yard a year and a half ago. Fruitland Police say that they collected several pieces of evidence during the search at 1102 Redwing in December 2022, and have sent some of those pieces for DNA for further analysis. The DNA analysis process takes time and Fruitland Police will update the public when more information is available.
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
Boise Man Struck and Killed on Interstate
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped out into traffic on the interstate Wednesday evening in Boise. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 6:18 p.m. to the connector (I184) for a 20-year-old Boise man that had been hit by a small SUV driven by a 41-year-old Nampa woman. The young man died at the scene. The crash closed several lanes for three hours while emergency crews worked the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
Someone in the Treasure Valley Is Posing As A Nampa Police Sgt.
First off, let's salute our local law enforcement for putting up with our BS day in and day out. Secondly, we have to specifically shout out Nampa police for their sense of humor in a situation that I would imagine would be infuriating to an actual officer. Who is Sgt....
Nampa Police searching for suspect in vehicle, cash robbery
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is looking for information after a man allegedly stole a warming vehicle Tuesday morning and took a deposit bag from a person inside a credit union. According to a news release, a resident on 6th Street South reported their vehicle was stolen...
Nine-year-old Caldwell boy loses several toes after roof collapse at Givens Hot Springs
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Nearly three weeks ago, the roof at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County collapsed and sent seven people to the hospital. One of those people was a 9-year-old boy. “As you can imagine, this has been just an ordeal,” Patrick Mahoney, who represents the boy’s...
Post Register
Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
Post Register
Ada County Coroner's Office releases information on man shot by officer in Meridian
Ada County Coroner's Office reported a 32-year-old man, Eli Nash of Boise, was pronounced dead at the scene when life-saving measures were unsuccessful after a Boise Police officer shot him. An investigation is being conducted by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF), led by the Garden City Police...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
