ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Drug bust in Nampa

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Human trafficking training shines a light on issue in Idaho, beyond

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Boise Police release name of officer who shot man in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department released the name of the officer who shot 32 year-old Eli Nash. The department identified the officer as K. Paporello, a 23-year veteran of the department. A police officer with the same first initial, last name, and length of service with BPD was involved in a shooting on November 21st, 2022.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Update in the Michael Vaughan case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have released an update in the search for 5-year-old Michael Vaughan who was abducted from his front yard a year and a half ago. Fruitland Police say that they collected several pieces of evidence during the search at 1102 Redwing in December 2022, and have sent some of those pieces for DNA for further analysis. The DNA analysis process takes time and Fruitland Police will update the public when more information is available.
FRUITLAND, ID
98.3 The Snake

Boise Man Struck and Killed on Interstate

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped out into traffic on the interstate Wednesday evening in Boise. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 6:18 p.m. to the connector (I184) for a 20-year-old Boise man that had been hit by a small SUV driven by a 41-year-old Nampa woman. The young man died at the scene. The crash closed several lanes for three hours while emergency crews worked the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy