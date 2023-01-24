ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

One dead after small plane crashes in neighborhood south of downtown Indianapolis.

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJegx_0kPvTwvM00

One person has died in small plane crash south of downtown Indianapolis.

The plane crash, which happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday along railroad tracks the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue, is in a residential area near the University of Indianapolis, according to a tweet from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police .

Sgt. Genae Cook said the person inside the plane, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Many details about the crash, including where the plane originated, or what led up to the landing, remained unclear in the hours after. Indianapolis police said those answers will come to light after officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board launch an investigation.

Cook said the railroad is likely to remain closed well into Tuesday night. Residents are asked to avoid the area of Weaver and Edwards avenues as investigators continue to collect evidence.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: One dead after small plane crashes in neighborhood south of downtown Indianapolis.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Person dead after shooting on 96th east of I-69

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting Friday off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s just near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 injured after car crashes into west side home, driver flees

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into their west-side Indy home and the driver fled the scene. Wayne Township Fire and Indianapolis police crews responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, a residential area on the west side, for a structure collapse. Upon arrival, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in small plane crash on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue for a small aircraft crash on the railroad tracks. Around 4:45 p.m., IMPD crews on scene confirmed the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD on deadly small plane crash

Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Zach Myers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville man killed in crash

A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Found Shot To Death In Stolen Car On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a man dead on the city’s far east side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on east side

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Pendleton Pike Progress project underway

The Indiana Dept. of Transportation gave an update on progress and plans for the Pendleton Pike Progress project that will affect much of Lawrence during a Jan. 19 Pendleton Pike Progress Public Meeting. Pendleton Pike Progress is an Indiana Dept. of Transportation project along five miles of U.S. 36 between...
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

IMPD asks for help identifying driver in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a Chevy Camaro accused of striking and injuring a pedestrian on Michigan Street on Tuesday before fleeing the scene. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Michigan Street. Officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy