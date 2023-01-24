One person has died in small plane crash south of downtown Indianapolis.

The plane crash, which happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday along railroad tracks the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue, is in a residential area near the University of Indianapolis, according to a tweet from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police .

Sgt. Genae Cook said the person inside the plane, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Many details about the crash, including where the plane originated, or what led up to the landing, remained unclear in the hours after. Indianapolis police said those answers will come to light after officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board launch an investigation.

Cook said the railroad is likely to remain closed well into Tuesday night. Residents are asked to avoid the area of Weaver and Edwards avenues as investigators continue to collect evidence.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: One dead after small plane crashes in neighborhood south of downtown Indianapolis.