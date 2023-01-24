CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire alarms at the Regal Apartments building in Charleston did not sound Wednesday afternoon, according to the property owner. Patriot Services Group says it confirmed with the independent fire monitoring company and the Fire Marshal that the building did have a functioning fire detection system as of Wednesday morning. However, the company says since the fire started in the attic, smoke “did not reach sensors” before it was noticed.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO