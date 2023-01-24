ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Charleston. 9-1-1 dispatchers say the crash happened on Greenbrier Street near Hillcrest Drive. One lane of traffic is open in each of the north and southbound lanes. Stay with WSAZ for continued coverage...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Power pole replacement shuts down road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A portion of Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes will be closed until 10:30 Friday evening. AEP says the road will be shut down from Big Tyler Rd to Kelly Road as crews replace 2 power poles. Stay with WSAZ for continued coverage of this developing...
CROSS LANES, WV
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a fully involved house fire. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire, and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Parked car hit during hydroplane accident, officers say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver who told officers they hydroplaned crashed Wednesday morning along Washington Boulevard. According to Huntington Police, the driver lost control and hit at least one parked car. Traffic was stalled in both directions along that stretch of roadway as crews worked to clear the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64 West reopens after crash

UPDATE: (10:44 a.m.) – I-64 West has reopened in the Cross Lanes area. UPDATE: (7:15 a.m.) – I-64 West is closed in multiple places during Wednesday’s rush hour. In Cross Lanes, all lanes were closed again after briefly opening one as crews work to remove the last tractor-trailer from a crash that happened early Wednesday […]
CROSS LANES, WV
Lootpress

Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire

JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire alarms did not go off during fire, Regal Apartments owner says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire alarms at the Regal Apartments building in Charleston did not sound Wednesday afternoon, according to the property owner. Patriot Services Group says it confirmed with the independent fire monitoring company and the Fire Marshal that the building did have a functioning fire detection system as of Wednesday morning. However, the company says since the fire started in the attic, smoke “did not reach sensors” before it was noticed.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

ATV, tools stolen from church

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A garage belonging to a church was broken into and burglarized Monday evening, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Deputies say video surveillance shows two...
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Bus driver shortage causing delays in drop-off and pick-up times

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In Kanawha County, the district says driver shortages have caused delays and changes to school bus service in the Elkview area. “Drivers out of our Elkview bus terminal travel one-third of our total district miles and we are indeed seeing delays and changes to bus service in this area. Our drivers and supervisors do their very best to transport our students each and every day,” said spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools. ”We acknowledge and apologize for shortage-related disruptions.”
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy