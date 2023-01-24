Read full article on original website
Gossip Girl's Showrunner Wanted To Bring Nate And Blair Back If The Series Made It To Season 3
Flashback to 2007. Everyone has a Blackberry and Vulture's Reality Index of what they deemed "The Great Show of Our Time" was a must-read. CW's "Gossip Girl" had a stranglehold in pop culture (remember that inspired ad campaign?) Developed by the creative mind behind "The O.C," Josh Schwartz, the series delved into the lives of Manhattan's elite. Yes, they were far too young to be drinking at bars, and Serena (Blake Lively) claimed to have killed a man in Season 1, but that was part of the escapist joy of the series. "Gossip Girl" walked so "Riverdale" could run.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Completely Stunned By How Much Henry Has Grown
With how much time the "Criminal Minds: Evolution" team spends working on cases and pursuing leads, it can be easy to forget that many of these characters have well-developed personal lives and family ties outside of their profession. A.J. Cook's Special Agent JJ is no exception, as the BAU profiler has a loving husband and two sons at home — Henry and Michael. Notably, both of these kids are actually played by two of Cook's real-world children, Mekhai and Phoenix Andersen respectively, in the original "Criminal Minds" series.
Why Catrin From The Witcher: Blood Origin Looks So Familiar
"The Witcher" quickly became one of Netflix's most popular series when it first debuted in 2019. There have been some hiccups in the later seasons, especially regarding Geralt's actor, Henry Cavill, making his departure from the show once Season 3 wraps. Despite these hurdles and setbacks, the show is still plowing forward with its multi-season plan.
The Ending Of Black Sails Finally Explained
Through a swash-buckling four-season run, fans of "Black Sails" have said ahoy to plenty of drama and fights on the open waters. First airing on Starz in 2014, the show follows a group of pirates in New Providence in the early 1700s, led by the charismatic and legendary Captain Flint (Toby Stephens). Acting as a prequel to the famed Robert Louis Stevenson novel, "Treasure Island," the show puts its own unique spin on something viewers have seen adapted countless times. Just like the previous seasons, its final ending is abundant in small details and loopbacks to where the story began, successfully bringing the characters' journeys full circle.
The Winchesters Fans Are In Stitches Over Richard Speight Jr.'s Loki Explanation
"The Winchesters" is proving to be a worthwhile addition to the "Supernatural" franchise. The series boasts a 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that viewers are happy with the show, even if they prefer the parent series. At the same time, the spin-off has boasted some moments that have created confusion, leading some fans to believe that "The Winchesters is set in an alternate universe." Some of the cast members aren't that familiar with "Supernatural" lore either, but at least they have Richard Speight Jr. to explain it to them.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62
Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
What Were Star Trek's Adorable Little Tribbles Made Of?
"Star Trek: The Original Series" warped its way onto television screens beginning in 1966, but Gene Roddenberry's optimistic look at mankind's future didn't truly find its orbit until after the show was canceled following its third season on NBC. Today, an entire "Star Trek" universe flourishes, and Trekkies can't saunter through a convention without bumping into any number of cosplayers sporting Romulan, Borg, and Starfleet garb. But for all of the franchise's iconic characters like Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who would have thought those troublemaking Tribbles would have meant so much to fans?
Why Shammy From Magnum P.I. Looks So Familiar
Successfully rebooting a franchise like "Magnum P.I." is no easy task. The series is as signature to '80s style and attitude as "Miami Vice," and forget filling Tom Selleck's shoes in the lead role; the more critical pressing matter would be how to replace that mustache. "Magnum P.I." premiered in...
Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six
Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
Say Goodbye To Titans And Doom Patrol As Their Fourth Seasons Are Their Last
DC's film, television, and animation properties arguably "evolve" on an almost daily basis. One day, Henry Cavill's Man of Steel is out, but Jason Momoa's Aquaman is in. "Superman & Lois" soars into Season 3, along with the new "Gotham Knights," but even "The Flash" can't outrun the purge brought about by the new regime. David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, is attempting to lead the comic book universe forward into a profitable future that is competitive with the MCU. But if a project doesn't meet with his approval — just see "Batgirl" for more details — Zaslav isn't above taking a $90 million bath to right the ship.
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Thinks Reese Witherspoon Should Play An Adult Version Of Paige
In "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon," the titular young version of the former show's protagonist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), portrayed by Iain Armitage in the latter series, possesses what would be considered a well above average intellect for an adult despite his relative inexperience in life. Because of his prodigious nature, Sheldon appears to enjoy surrounding himself with others that can challenge his signature smarts, no matter their age. Sheldon's foil in "Young Sheldon," therefore, is Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), seemingly the only other child who can rival him intellectually.
Sofia Vergara Could Potentially See A Modern Family Reboot Happening Decades Down The Road
"Modern Family" aired on ABC for just over a decade, consisting of 250 episodes in total across the 11 seasons before its conclusion. Once the series finally wrapped up, some of the cast of "Modern Family" took on new ventures, including Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actor Sofia Vergara. One of Vergara's most high-profile gigs in the wake of "Modern Family," for example, is her role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," which she began in 2020 and maintains to this day.
Kevin Feige Teases Kang's Motivation In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to finally be released in February, and it's looking to be yet another big milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga. The third entry in the "Ant-Man" series, the movie will focus on the eponymous characters, played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, finally exploring the unknown space that is the Quantum Realm. There they will face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who represents a threat not only to the main heroes but to the Multiverse as a whole.
Where Does The Camera Crew Sleep On Deadliest Catch's Northwestern?
Filming a reality show can be hard going; not just on the people who star in the production, but on the crew that must capture it all. The skippers and fishermen who appear on the "Deadliest Catch" are well aware that they're not the only people in danger while catching crabs. For instance, in 2012 the official "Deadliest Catch" YouTube page posted a video about Shane Moore, a cameraman who would go to extreme lengths to get just the right shot for the show, sometimes to the bemusement of the skippers he worked with.
Who Plays Danny Diaz On Firefly Lane?
Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, "Firefly Lane" is a series that focuses on the relationship between a pair of lifelong best friends named Tully and Kate. Played by Katherine Heigl as an adult, Tully Hart is a troubled teen who grows up to be a famous television host. The only person who keeps her grounded is her best friend, Kate Mularkey. Portrayed as an adult by Sarah Chalke, Kate is a housewife struggling to get back into the swing of things following a painful divorce. Thankfully, Chalke and Heigl immediately clicked the first time they met, making it easy for them to realistically evoke the different phases of Kate and Tully's relationship.
Vikings: Valhalla's Camerapeople Had To Wear Helmets For Protection During This Battle Scene
"Vikings" is unquestionably one of the biggest historical dramas of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Running for 89 episodes across 6 seasons, the series still managed to be successful, despite the need to remain historically accurate, and the many carefully choreographed fight and battle scenes that a show of its scope requires.
Dylan O'Brien Considered Making A Cameo In Teen Wolf: The Movie (But Ultimately Decided Against It)
Since Dylan O'Brien's tragic announcement, fans of the supernatural series "Teen Wolf" have been howling in grief. Werewolves, banshees, and chimeras caused all kinds of trouble from 2011 to 2017 in the teen drama, but one character outshined them all. In the series, O'Brien actor plays Stiles, Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) whip-smart human best friend. Always armed with a quip, Stiles quickly became a fan-favorite character in the "Teen Wolf" timeline. Though he was the only human in Scott's rag-tag pack, he was the most valued member and always solved the mysterious circumstances of Beacon Hills.
