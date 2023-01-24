Read full article on original website
Sterling Ranch homicide victim ID’d as suspect’s mother
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 27, 2023. (Sterling Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified a woman’s body found inside a Sterling Ranch home by authorities on Jan. 23 as Jill Corbin, 50.
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
montanarightnow.com
Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted
BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
Woman shot in Zumba class speaks from hospital bed, suspect identified
Adriana Lavin said she was working out at a gym when gunshots went through the front window. They were meant for another target, but she ended up taking one to her leg.
Denver police arrest six in alleged car jacking incident
Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week. Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department. The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to...
Drugs, cash, gun found at Adams County hotel
A month-long investigation at an Adams County hotel led investigators to find more than $4,000 in cash, various amounts of drugs and a handgun.
21 years after triple murder at Littleton bowling alley, search continues for shooter
Twenty-one years after a triple murder at a Littleton bowling alley, the search continues for the shooter. The murders happened at the AMF Broadway Lanes Bowling Alley in 2002.Two years ago, the FBI said their agency is dedicated to helping solve this case. They said they will follow every lead and use every resource available until those responsible are captured.On Jan. 27, 2002, James Springer, 30, Robert Zajac, 24, and Erin Golla, 27, were shot to death inside the bowling alley, which was closed at the time. They were confronted by the shooter who was apparently connected to a previous robbery attempt. Springer and Golla worked at the bowling alley and Zajac was an employee at a different bowling alley. They were getting ready to leave for the night after closing when they were shot.The reward in the case has climbed to $30,000.
Investigation launched into viral arrest of Colorado Black woman
Westminster Police Department has initiated an internal affairs investigation after officers responded to a fight involving three Black women and a white man. The women claim the officers' actions were racially motivated. Video of the arrest went viral on TikTok.On Saturday January 21, Westminster Police was called to Party City in the 9400 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Several people had been in a physical altercation, including three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man.According to police, the situation began when the man approached the women about their car blocking the handicap ramp that led to the store entrance. The...
highlandsranchherald.net
Sterling Ranch man accused of strangling mother
A Sterling Ranch man who was arrested on suspicion of murder allegedly strangled his mother in their home on Jan. 23. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin Neumann, 27, on Jan. 23 while responding to call of a possible death in the 9200 block of Merino Circle. According...
Woman’s body found in Douglas County home; man arrested
The body of a woman was found inside a Douglas County house Monday and now a 27-year-old man is in custody facing murder charges.
Man arrested after woman found dead in DougCo home
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a residence in the Sterling Ranch subdivision Monday afternoon.
Deputy under investigation after 'use of force' incident
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office is under investigation after a use-of-force incident last month at the detention center, the Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Few details were provided by the Sheriff's Office about the incident, which occurred Dec. 13. It's being investigated...
Mother, daughter carjacked at Cherry Creek North
She was dropping her mom off at her car on the third floor of the Clayton Lane Garage. That's when several armed men surrounded her vehicle.
Teen accused of driving drunk, killing 2 people pleads guilty
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A teenage girl who was accused of driving drunk and killing two people last April in a head-on crash pleaded guilty to a "number of the top charges" in the case, according to the Boulder District Attorney's Office. The girl, who was 17 when the...
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
Murder victim’s family outraged over plea agreement given to double homicide suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an El Paso County courtroom Monday, family members of two juvenile murder victims were outraged over a plea agreement offered to the 20-year-old homicide suspect. 20-year-old Kadin Blaschke pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder charges stemming from the double homicide of 13-year-old Marcus Venezio-Hernandez and 15-year-old Nevean Tafoya. Court documents The post Murder victim’s family outraged over plea agreement given to double homicide suspect appeared first on KRDO.
Westminster police launch investigation into arrests captured on video
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) said Tuesday it will not seek a felony charge against a woman who was arrested after a fight outside a Party City this weekend, and the department is launching an internal investigation into the arrest after a video surfaced on TikTok.
Woman killed after crash at Boulder intersection
A woman died after a four-car crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road in Boulder.
17-year-old indigenous girl missing from Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 alerting the public of a 17-year-old missing from Southeast Colorado Springs. According to the alert, Kayleen Savage is an indigenous girl, 5’2″ tall and weighing 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Jan. 23, […]
KKTV
1 injured in southeast Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
