Colorado State

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion.  The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Newsline

Colorado should kick lawns to the curb

Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
94kix.com

The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters

Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.
KXRM

Miss Colorado 2022 Savannah Cavanaugh Stopped by Loving Living Local!

( COLORADO) Savannah Cavanaugh joined Loving Living Local hosts Jen & Nova to chat about her amazing year being crowned as Miss Colorado 2022. Savannah has 4 months left before passing on the sash and crown and has already had the most amazing experience since winning the competition. Miss Colorado has a strong Social Impact message with […]
99.9 The Point

Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?

Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
CBS Denver

Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years

If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
1037theriver.com

2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives

The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
5280.com

7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking

Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
Chalkbeat

Teacher shortage is worse and worsening, Colorado educators say in survey

Colorado educators feel overworked, underpaid, and under attack, and they think students’ education is suffering as a result.Those were the findings of the Colorado Education Association’s most recent survey, completed in late 2022 by more than 1,600 of the union’s 39,000 members and released Tuesday.According to the survey, 85% of educators say the shortage of classroom teachers in their school is worse than in previous years and 90% say the shortage...
burlington-record.com

The Cheyenne County Cartel

Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that three of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, (pop. 758).
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
99.9 KEKB

Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
KDVR.com

Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature

It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials...
coloradopols.com

Colorado Republicans: Still With the Election Fraud Conspiracies

Colorado Republicans and their historic new micro-minorities began the 2023 legislative session by demonstrating that they had learned absolutely nothing from their 2022 election drubbing. The problem is particularly bad in the State House, where GOP lawmakers bring up their opposition to abortion rights at every opportunity — a position that is at odds with the vast majority of Colorado voters — and overthink even simple propositions such as their baffling refusal to co-sponsor a completely benign resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
